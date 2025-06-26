Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The telecom infrastructure equipment market globally is projected to grow from $79.53 billion in 2024 to $84.06 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. This growth during the historical period is attributed to mobile network expansion, rapid surge in data traffic, the emergence of 4G/LTE networks, fiber optic network deployments, and government initiatives and policies.

What Does The Future Hold For The Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market?

Looking ahead, the telecom infrastructure equipment market is expected to witness substantial growth, ballooning to $104.35 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6%. This growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to the rollout of 5G networks, the increasing connectivity of internet of things IoT, the integration of edge computing, the advent of network virtualization and software-defined networking SDN, and increasing network efficiency.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market Growth?

A significant driver of this growth is the rising popularity of IoT devices among the populace, leading to increased demand for telecommunications infrastructure equipment. More and more people are using smart devices and conducting their everyday activities, such as communication and office work, via these devices as opposed to traditional methods. Telecom equipment manufacturers like Cisco are investing in the IoT industry to cater to this growing demand.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market?

Major players in the global telecom infrastructure equipment market are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., China Telecommunications Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Fujitsu Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Motorola Solutions Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., ARRIS International plc, Ciena Corporation, ALE International SAS, Accton Technology Corporation, ECI Telecom Ltd., Alpha Networks Inc., Tellabs Inc., EXFO Inc., and Calix Inc.

How Is The Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market Segmented?

The telecom infrastructure equipment market is segmented into product type, including switching equipment, bridges, gateways and routers, and other product types; infrastructure, which is either wireless or wired; and end-users, which consist of telecom operators and enterprises.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the telecom infrastructure equipment market in 2024, followed by Western Europe as the second-largest region. The market analysis covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

