WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, ” Identity as a Service Market Growing at 27.5% CAGR | Reach USD 54.1 Billion by 2032 Globally.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global identity as a service market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $54.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2024 to 2032.Identity as a service (IDaaS) is the term used to describe identity and access management (IAM) services that are offered via the cloud and are paid for via subscription. IDaaS offers administrators protection from security problems due to its ability to automate a variety of user account-related operations. It reduces company risk and saves time and money by standardizing and automating crucial identity, authentication, and permission management components.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 337 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14707 Driving Factors Identity as a service MarketThe identity as a service market is expected to witness notable growth owing to an increase in the number of identity frauds, increase in the adoption of cloud computing and other connected technologies, and enhanced integration with IoT devices. Moreover, the integration of evolving technologies is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, data privacy issues involving consumer information and critical application outsourcing limit the growth of the identity as a service market.Market Segmentation Identity as a service MarketThe global identity as a service market size is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, deployment type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is segregated into provisioning, single-sign-on, advanced authentication, audit, compliance and governance, directory services, and password management. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of deployment type, it is segregated into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. On the basis of industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, government, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, and others. On the basis of region, it is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Players Identity as a service MarketCompetitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the CyberArk, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Okta, OneLogin, Inc., Oracle Corporation, JumpCloud, Inc., SailPoint Technologies, and Thales. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the identity as a service market globally.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14707 North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the identity as a service market revenue. The increase in the usage of identity as a service solution in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.1% from 2024 to 2032. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are at the forefront, embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, which is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.The provisioning segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy component, the provisioning segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fourth of the identity as a service market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growing need for a high level of automation is one of the primary reasons enterprises are increasing their investment in identity provisioning solutions. However, the single-sign-on segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 31.3% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.The public segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy deployment type, the public segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to more than two-fifths of the identity as a service market revenue, an increase in the need for secure and reliable data within the organization is fueling the market growth for public cloud-based identity as a service solution. However, the private segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 30.1% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides several advantages such as reducing costs, supporting business, and effectively controlling the business environment in the organization.The large enterprises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to more than three-fifths of the identity as a service market revenue, owing to increase in the adoption of IDaaS devices and cloud computing by enterprises, which significantly aids in market growth. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 30.4% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. owing to the expansion of “bring your own device” (BYOD) policy usage and the demand to uphold compliance standards.The IT and telecom segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to more than one-fifth of the identity as a service market revenue, owing to the increasing need to secure telecom procedures, which drives the demand for effective identity management solutions. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 32.6% from 2024 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The extensive adoption of electronic health records supplemented with constant monitoring reform has encouraged healthcare organizations to implement effective technological solutions.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (337 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/identity-as-a-service-market/purchase-options Recent Partnerships in the Identity as a Service Market:For instance, in July 2022, Delinea partnered with Authomize, to provide the comprehensive security necessary to enforce least privilege across cloud environments. Thus, such strategies are further expected to propel numerous growth opportunities for the global identity as a service market.Recent Product Launches in the Identity as a service Market:For instance, in December 2022, CloudIBN launched its identity as a service offering. This suite of IAM products is expected to help businesses ensure that the data remains secure, while also providing an efficient way to manage user access control across the organization. Therefore, such strategies adopted by market players are increasing market competition and leading the growth of the Identity as a service market.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending ReportsAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int’l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.