Global Business Pages Opens Grant and Partnership Outreach to Scale Access for 100 Million Businesses Worldwide

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Business Pages (GBP), the trusted business directory with over 30 million U.S. businesses listed, is launching a new international campaign to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses globally. With a mission to connect 100 million businesses through affordable digital presence, GBP is now inviting funders, NGOs, chambers of commerce, and trade organizations to join this movement.“This platform was never about profit — it was about purpose,” says founder Vincent Theophil. “We added 30 million U.S. businesses completely free to build trust and prepare a global foundation. Now, we invite others to help bring that same visibility and dignity to businesses in underserved regions across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and beyond.”What Makes It Different:Listing cost: $1.30/year, making it one of the most affordable verified business directories in the worldFaith-driven mission: Inspired by Proverbs 3:19 — “By wisdom the Lord laid the earth’s foundations…” — GBP brings godly principles into business visibilityImpact at scale: Already proven with 30M+ records; poised for 100M+Digital equity focus: Rural, women-led, minority-owned, and informal businesses prioritizedGrant transparency: GBP is seeking funding not for profit, but for onboarding support, outreach, and platform localization. Once sustainable, grants may be repaid or reinvested into similar global impact effortsCall to Action for:Impact funders and Christian foundations seeking measurable and ethical ROIChambers of commerce and business networks wanting to empower their membersDevelopment agencies and digital inclusion NGOs“We’re not selling ad space. We’re building bridges,” Vincent adds. “Let’s make it possible for even the smallest shop on the most remote street to be seen — and grow.”Learn More / Partner / SupportVisit: www.globalbusinesspages.com Email: contact@globalbusinesspages.comPhone: +1 804-859-0786Social: LinkedIn | Twitter | FacebookAbout Global Business PagesFounded in 2002, Global Business Pages has served over 30 million U.S. businesses through its low-cost, streamlined listing model. Now expanding globally, GBP’s goal is to reach 100 million businesses with affordable access to online credibility, partnerships, and growth.

