Global Business Pages Opens Grant and Partnership Outreach to Scale Access for 100 Million Businesses Worldwide
Backed by a foundation of 30+ million free U.S. listings, it seeks visionary partners to support global digital visibility and inclusion starting at $1.30/ yearRICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Business Pages (GBP), the trusted business directory with over 30 million U.S. businesses listed, is launching a new international campaign to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses globally. With a mission to connect 100 million businesses through affordable digital presence, GBP is now inviting funders, NGOs, chambers of commerce, and trade organizations to join this movement.
“This platform was never about profit — it was about purpose,” says founder Vincent Theophil. “We added 30 million U.S. businesses completely free to build trust and prepare a global foundation. Now, we invite others to help bring that same visibility and dignity to businesses in underserved regions across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and beyond.”
What Makes It Different:
Listing cost: $1.30/year, making it one of the most affordable verified business directories in the world
Faith-driven mission: Inspired by Proverbs 3:19 — “By wisdom the Lord laid the earth’s foundations…” — GBP brings godly principles into business visibility
Impact at scale: Already proven with 30M+ records; poised for 100M+
Digital equity focus: Rural, women-led, minority-owned, and informal businesses prioritized
Grant transparency: GBP is seeking funding not for profit, but for onboarding support, outreach, and platform localization. Once sustainable, grants may be repaid or reinvested into similar global impact efforts
Call to Action for:
Impact funders and Christian foundations seeking measurable and ethical ROI
Chambers of commerce and business networks wanting to empower their members
Development agencies and digital inclusion NGOs
“We’re not selling ad space. We’re building bridges,” Vincent adds. “Let’s make it possible for even the smallest shop on the most remote street to be seen — and grow.”
Visit: www.globalbusinesspages.com
Email: contact@globalbusinesspages.com
Phone: +1 804-859-0786
Social: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook
About Global Business Pages
Founded in 2002, Global Business Pages has served over 30 million U.S. businesses through its low-cost, streamlined listing model. Now expanding globally, GBP’s goal is to reach 100 million businesses with affordable access to online credibility, partnerships, and growth.
Vincent Theophil
Global Business Pages
+1 804-859-0786
contact@globalbusinesspages.com
