Oregon Department of Emergency Management Celebrates Three Years as a Standalone State Agency

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is proud to celebrate three years as a full-fledged state department, officially established on July 1, 2022. In that time, OEM has transformed Oregon’s approach to emergency preparedness, response, mitigation, and recovery, and emergency communications, through innovation, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to communities across the state.

Since its inception, OEM has deepened partnerships with local, tribal, state, and federal entities, launched state-of-the-art preparedness initiatives, and bolstered Oregon’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to a wide range of disasters.

Empowering Communities with Be2Weeks Ready

One of OEM’s accomplishments has been the launch of its Be2Weeks Ready toolkit in 5 written languages and American Sign Language. The accessible, user-friendly preparedness toolkit helps Oregonians build the skills and supplies needed to remain self-sufficient during emergencies for at least two weeks. The toolkit continues to be a vital resource for individuals, families, and communities statewide.

Strategic Growth in Emergency Preparedness and Communications

In a move to enhance statewide coordination and communications, OEM recently welcomed the Statewide Interoperability Coordination (SWIC) Team—formerly housed within the Enterprise Information Services Office—into its ranks. This transition strengthens Oregon’s ability to support interoperable communication systems essential for public safety and coordinated disaster response.

Equipment and Supplies for Resilience: SPIRE and Stockpile Expansion

OEM has also significantly expanded its emergency stockpile and logistics capabilities to better support communities in crisis. Through the State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) Grant Program, the department has distributed essential emergency response equipment to local agencies, including generators, fuel trailers, portable water systems, and more. These efforts ensure lifesaving resources are pre-positioned and readily accessible when emergencies strike.

Establishing Key Community Advisory Groups

House Bill 2927, enacted during Oregon’s 2021 legislative session, established two key advisory bodies to strengthen the state’s emergency management framework. The Local Government Emergency Management Advisory Council (LGEMAC) was created to provide guidance to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management on preparedness and response strategies, drawing on the expertise of local officials, emergency responders, and public representatives. Simultaneously, the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council (EPAC) was formed within the Office of the Governor to develop policy recommendations for catastrophic disaster planning and coordination across state and federal emergency support functions. Both councils are set to sunset on January 2, 2030.

Funding Local Projects Through State and Federal Grants

During the past three years, OEM has supported local resilience by administering a range of state and federal grants. These include the Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) and Hazard Mitigation Assistance (HMA) programs, which have helped counties, cities, and tribes enhance preparedness and reduce disaster risks. OEM also launched the State Community Resilience Coalition (SCRC) Grant Program in 2025 to fund Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COADs) for local emergency response and recovery efforts. Despite recent federal challenges—such as the cancellation of FEMA’s 2024 BRIC (Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities) grant cycle— OEM remains committed to working with local, state, Tribal, and federal partners to ensure critical access to emergency management resources for all communities in Oregon.

Strategic Planning for the Future

The Strategic Plan at the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is grounded in a whole-community approach that emphasizes resilience, modernization, and equity. Its IT Strategic Plan (2025–2027) targets digital modernization to enhance emergency communications and data integration. The Homeland Security Strategy (2025–2028) prioritizes infrastructure protection and intelligence coordination. Central to all these efforts is OEM’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) Plan (2024–2026), which ensures that emergency management strategies are equitable and inclusive, reflecting the needs of Oregon’s diverse communities.

“Oregon has faced many challenges—wildfires, floods, winter storms—and through it all, our team has stayed focused on one mission: helping Oregonians stay safe, informed, and ready,” said OEM Director Erin McMahon. “This anniversary is a reflection of the dedication and heart our team brings to this work every day. We’re proud of how far we’ve come and excited for what’s next.”

Looking ahead, OEM will continue building partnerships and investing in long-term strategies that prioritize equity, innovation, and community-driven resilience. From the coast to the high desert, OEM is committed to ensuring that every Oregonian is prepared and supported.

For more information about OEM’s initiatives, the Be2Weeks Ready toolkit, and SPIRE resources, visit https://www.oregon.gov/oem.