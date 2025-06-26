PHOTO RELEASE: Secretary Noem Visits Costa Rica

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem traveled to Costa Rica to reinforce the importance of international cooperation in preventing violent criminal illegal aliens from entering the United States. During her visit, she met with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Joint Security Program Team, toured the Los Lagos Detention Center, and held discussions with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves.

On Tuesday, Secretary Noem met with members of CBP’s Joint Security Program Team, which operates in Costa Rica and makes significant contributions to bolstering border security efforts. The team, composed of CBP personnel and Costa Rican counterparts, works to enhance security measures at key border points and combat illicit activities such as smuggling and trafficking. At the meeting, Secretary Noem received a briefing on the team’s operations, including their use of advanced technology, intelligence-sharing protocols, and joint initiatives.

On Wednesday, Secretary Noem also toured the Los Lagos Detention Center and was briefed on Costa Rican authorities' detainment of known or suspected terrorists. The tour provided insights into Costa Rica’s efforts to address illegal migration. Accompanied by Costa Rican officials, Noem observed the facility’s operations, including its infrastructure, security protocols, and detainee management practices.

On Wednesday, Secretary Noem also met with President Rodrigo Chaves Robles in San José to reaffirm the strong partnership between the United States and Costa Rica. The discussion focused on deepening bilateral ties through enhanced collaboration on security issues, including countering transnational crime, drug trafficking, and illegal migration. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to joint initiatives promoting regional stability and prosperity. They explored opportunities to align policies and share resources to address shared challenges, such as strengthening border security while supporting lawful trade and travel.