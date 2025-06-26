Defense Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global defense market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, with projections indicating a continuous upward trend. According to the Defense Global Market Report 2025, the market will significantly grow from $491.06 billion in 2024 to $527.06 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. This growth can primarily be attributed to the increased use of military drones, greater demand for attack and transport helicopters, favorable low-interest rates, escalating spending on military equipment, advancements in autonomous fighter jets, and rising global military expenditures.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Defense Market Size?

The defense market size is projected to hit $676.64 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.4%. This robust growth can largely be attributed to several factors such as government initiatives, technological advancements, rising internal and external security threats, increasingly advanced military helicopters, and progressive military modernization. Moreover, several notable trends are expected to shape the market in the forecast period, including the adoption of unmanned combat vehicles and cutting-edge military avionics upgrade programs. Other trends include the application of augmented and virtual reality, edge computing, 3D printing technology in defense, strategic mergers and acquisitions, the use of artificial intelligence in defense equipment, design upgradations, modularity for military-style weapons, and day/night decamouflage technology for light weapons.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Defense Market?

One significant driver of the defense market is the rising adoption of unmanned combat vehicles. This major trend involves the use of machine or motorized vehicles, which run autonomously, without any physical human intervention. These vehicles are equipped with sensors for 360-degree situational awareness and optical avoidance, steering actuators, brakes, and laser scanners, along with other autonomous features that enable their remote or autonomous operation. Primarily, these vehicles are used for surveillance, transferring the collected information to the operator via teleoperation, or making autonomous decisions for confronting various technical challenges.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Defense Market?

Key players in the defense market driving the growth include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp, General Dynamics, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems plc, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo SpA, Thales Group, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, and others. Another noteworthy trend within this sector includes companies in the air-based defense equipment manufacturing market investing heavily in the development of autonomous fighter jets, further adding to the industry's growth.

How Is The Defense Market Segmented?

The defense market, as detailed in the report, has been segmented on several different bases. It includes type, operation, platform, and various subsegments within these categories. Notably, the type segment is divided into air-based, sea-based, land-based defense equipment, defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services, and defense support and auxiliary equipment.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Defense Market?

The report also provides regional insights into the defense market. In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the defense market. However, Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

