Global Deodorants Market To Reach $37.79 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.6%

The Business Research Company’s Deodorants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's The Current Market Size And Predicted Growth Of The Deodorants Market?

The deodorants market size has grown robustly in recent years. It reached an impressive figure of $27.41 billion in 2024 and it's projected to grow further to $29.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. The growth during the historic period can be accredited to evolving social norms, impactful advertising and marketing campaigns, inflating disposable income levels, prevailing fashion and lifestyle trends emphasizing fitness, urbanization, burgeoning population, and increased awareness of health and wellness.

What Are The Anticipated Future Growth And Key Trends Of The Deodorants Market?

The deodorants market size is forecasted to record strong growth in the upcoming years. It's predicted to rise to $37.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The growth in this era can be traced to the swelling demand for natural and sustainable formulations, escalating understanding of personal hygiene and wellness, groundbreaking innovations in packaging and application formats, the focus on gender-neutral and inclusive product offerings, and the burgeoning influence of E-commerce platforms on consumer purchasing behavior. The adoption of deodorants with antibacterial and antiperspirant properties, technological advancements in formulation, innovative packaging designs and convenient application formats, and increasing focus on gender-neutral and inclusive product offerings comprise the major trends in the forecast period.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Deodorants Market Growth?

The snowballing demand for personal grooming items is predicted to fuel the growth of the deodorants market. Personal grooming products, created to enhance personal appearance, hygiene, and overall well-being, are gaining traction. The augmenting demand for these products is due to consumers' increased focus on hygiene, appearance enhancement, and priority on self-care in their daily routines. Notably, deodorant constitutes a crucial component of the personal grooming spectrum.

Who Are The Key Players In The Deodorants Industry?

Leading corporations operating in the deodorants market include L'Oreal SA; Christian Dior SE; The Procter & Gamble Company; Unilever PLC; Adidas AG; Henkel AG & Co KGaA; Colgate-Palmolive Company; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Kao Corporation; Church & Dwight Co Inc.; Coty Inc.; Burberry Limited; Calvin Klein Inc.; Avon Products Inc.; Giorgio Armani SpA; Lion Corporation; Revlon Inc.; Godrej Consumer Products Limited; Beiersdorf AG; Benetton Group Srl; Cavinkare Private Limited; EO Products Inc.; Each & Every; Erbaviva LLC; Spirit Nest LLC

What Are The Current Trends In The Deodorants Market?

Major companies in the deodorants market are turning their focus towards skin-friendly and breathable deodorant formulas, such as antiperspirant technology. This technology offers enhanced sweat protection while maintaining skin comfort and health. By temporary reduction or blockage of sweat production, these formulas play a pivotal role in consumer choices.

How Is The Deodorants Market Segmented?

The deodorants market is segmented across:

1 By Product: Spray, Roll-On, Cream, Other Product

2 By Packaging Material: Metal, Plastic, Other Packaging Material

3 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4 By End-User: Men, Women, Other End Users

Subsegments include:

1 By Spray: Aerosol Sprays, Pump Sprays

2 By Roll-On: Gel Roll-Ons, Liquid Roll-Ons

3 By Cream: Anti-Perspirant Creams, Natural Deodorant Creams

4 By Other Products: Sticks, Wipes, and Powders

Regional Insights Into The Deodorants Market?

Europe held the largest share in the deodorants market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the subsequent period. The regions enveloped in the deodorants market report comprise Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

