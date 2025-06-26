Global Organic Fertilizers Market Forecast To Reach $15.14 Billion By 2029 With 8.1% Annual Growth

Organic Fertilizers Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Organic Fertilizers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

According to "The Business Research Company’s Latest Report," the organic fertilizers market size has grown significantly in recent years, rising from $10.21 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $11.08 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. This impressive growth can be credited to multiple factors, including an increased demand for organic food, regulations supporting organic farming, an increase in environmental sustainability awareness, heightened consumer knowledge about health benefits, and a surge in organic food sales.

What Is The Organic Fertilizers Market Growth Forecast?

Projections for the organic fertilizers market size in the coming years suggest it will continue to expand, growing to $15.14 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to various factors, including the expansion of organic farming, the implementation of government incentives and subsidies for organic farming practices, a rising global population, and increasing agricultural outputs.

What's Fueling Organic Fertilizers Market Growth?

The rising demand for organic food is expected to play a crucial role in driving the organic fertilizer market forward. As awareness grows amongst consumers about the health benefits, environmental sustainability, and ethical practices associated with organic food, its demand is also increasing. Greater availability and accessibility also play pivotal roles in increasing this demand. Moreover, organic fertilizers, which avoid synthetic chemicals, are known to improve soil health and plant growth, promoting sustainable and nutrient-rich organic food production, supplying yet another growth driver.

Which Major Players Are Dominating The Organic Fertilizers Market?

Where potential industry-leading players are concerned, firms such as BASF SE, Yara International ASA., K+S AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., The Scotts Company LLC, Coromandel International Limited, Darling Ingredients Inc., T.Stanes and Company Limited, TerraLink Horticulture Inc., Jobe’s Organics Inc., True Organic Products Inc.

How Is The Organic Fertilizers Market Segmented?

The organic fertilizers market's reach is extensive, and it can be segmented by factors including crop type, source, and form, subsegmented further into specifics like wheat, rice, corn, soybeans, canola, sunflower, apples, grapes, citrus fruits and other divisions.

What Organic Fertilizers Market Regional Insights Can We Gather?

On a regional basis, North America was the largest contributor to the organic fertilizers market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the projected period. This detailed report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

