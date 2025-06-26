Spray Gun Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report begins by estimating the spray gun market size and growth rate in 2025. The spray gun market size has grown significantly and is projected to evolve from $1.51 billion in 2024 to $1.62 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. This leap in the historic period can be accredited to various factors, including the expansive growth of industries, the burgeoning automotive sector, the intensifying usage of powder coating, stricter environmental restrictions, and a fervent construction and real estate boom.

What Is The Spray Gun Market Growth Forecast?

As we delve deeper into the future, the spray gun market forecast follows a bullish trend. An anticipated growth to $2.12 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9% is expected mainly due to the heightened demand for precision in painting and coating, swift urbanization and infrastructure development, coupled with broadened usage of spray guns for various industrial applications. With the advent of increased automation, eco-friendly solutions, improved ergonomics, digital integration, and material versatility, the spray gun market holds a promising outlook.

What About The Catalyst That Propels Spray Gun Market Growth?

A surge in construction activities is one of the key market drivers observed to positively impact the spray gun market growth. This creative mechanism forms an integral part of the construction process which involves planning, designing, building and maintaining structures such as buildings, bridges, roads, dams and other infrastructure projects. The growing calls for urbanization and swift infrastructure development designed to support burgeoning populations and economic growth spurred by a boost in construction activities. In contemporary construction, spray guns play a pivotal role in the efficient application of paint, coatings, and sealants, thereby ensuring even coverage, precise finishing and enhancing the durability and beauty of structures.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Spray Gun Market?

The ragtag group of key industry players in the spray gun market includes stalwarts like The Home Depot Inc., 3M Company, PPG Industries Inc., Nordson Corporation, Graco Inc., EXEL Industries, Anest Iwata Corporation, Kremlin Rexson, SATA GmbH & Co. KG, Campbell Hausfeld, Walther Pilot, Elcometer Limited, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, HomeRight, Titan Tool Inc., Tekna, WAGNER Group GmbH, Astro Pneumatic Tool Company, Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd., DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing, SprayMax, Asahi Sunac Corporation, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, Apollo Sprayers International Inc., Auarita, Sharpe Manufacturing Company, Zinsser.

How Is The Spray Gun Market Segmented?

A segmented view of the market showcases variety not just in terms of product type - High Volume Low Pressure HVLP, Airless, Pneumatic, Electrostatic, Low Volume Low Pressure LVLP but also in terms of application that spans Metal Finishing, Wood Finishing, Plastic Finishing, and other applications, and end users including hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry, research and development centers and other end users.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Spray Gun Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America has emerged as the largest region in the spray gun market in 2024 while Asia-Pacific holds the promise to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report provided a comprehensive coverage across regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

