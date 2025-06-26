Solar Power Equipment Market

Solar Power Equipment Market Poised to hit $310.4 Bn by 2030 at 11.3% CAGR, Fueled by Utility and Residential Demand

The solar power equipment market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, due to various initiatives across the globe and increase in awareness amongst masses. ” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled " Solar Power Equipment Market by Equipment (Solar Panels; Mounting, Racking, & Tracking System; Storage System; and Others) and Application (Residential, Nonresidential, and Utility): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global solar power equipment industry generated $101.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $310.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030.Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesIncrease in demand for clean energy, supportive government policies and incentives, and reduced prices drive the growth of the global solar power equipment market. However, surged dependency on solar radiation and high initial and installation costs of equipment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, innovative technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4271 Covid-19 ScenarioThere has been a significant increase in demand for electricity during the Covid-19 pandemic due to lockdown and adoption of work from home culture. This led to increased demand for solar power equipment.In addition, the total shipments by solar panel manufacturers increased by nearly 7% from 2019 to 2020. This highlights that there was no significant impact on the solar power equipment market growth The solar panels segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on equipment, the solar panels segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global solar power equipment market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to its versatility of usage in residential, commercial, and utility applications. However, the mounting, racking, & tracking system segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its requirement for the efficient harnessing of energy in solar farms.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Solar Power Equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4271 The utility segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the utility segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global solar power equipment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to favorable government policies in countries such as India and various international cooperation agreements regarding usage of renewable energy. However, the residential segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in energy prices and awareness among the masses regarding cost of utilizing renewable energy.North America to grow at the fastest CAGRBased on region, North America is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, owing to high investment in renewable energy and large number of private companies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global solar power equipment market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. North America to grow at the fastest CAGRBased on region, North America is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, owing to high investment in renewable energy and large number of private companies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global solar power equipment market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. This is due to high energy demand fueled by a large population and various supportive government initiatives.Leading Market PlayersABB GroupCanadian SolarFirst Solar Inc.Hanwha Q CELLSJA SolarJinkoSolarLONGi SolarShunfeng InternationalSunPower CorporationTrina SolarEnquire Before Buying Interesting to procure this research report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4271 