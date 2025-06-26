The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's French Fries Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

It will grow to $23.25 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The french fries market size has seen significant growth over the past few years. In 2025, it is expected to increase from $17.45 billion in 2024 to $18.54 billion, with the compound annual growth rate CAGR being around 6.2%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as strong economic growth in emerging markets, a rise in disposable income, and an expansion of fast-food restaurants.

What Does The Future Hold For The French Fries Market?

The size of the french fries market is expected to maintain strong growth in the following years, reaching $23.25 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. This growth can be tied to a rise in the youth population, burgeoning online food delivery services, and rapid urbanization. Other aspects contributing to this trend include an increasing focus on healthier french fries options, the adoption of robots in food preparation, the launch of products suitable for vegan diets, and ever-growing investments in the industry.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10245&type=smp

What About The Catalyst That Propels This French Fries Market Growth?

One of the crucial drivers of this growth is the rising demand for ready-to-eat RTE products. These are foods that are pre-cleaned, pre-cooked, and wrapped for immediate consumption without any prior cooking or preparation. Given their convenience and versatility, they are becoming increasingly prevalent in our fast-paced lives. It's here that french fries, a beloved fast food and side dish, assume particular importance. Be it as an RTE snack or a side dish, french fries are quickly driving the market forward.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning French Fries Market?

Looking at the business landscape, some of the major players operating in the french fries market include McCain Foods Limited, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc, The Kraft Heinz Company, and many more. These giants are actively focusing on developing innovative products, adopting robots for food preparation, and offering healthier alternatives to traditional french fries.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/french-fries-global-market-report

How Is The French Fries Market Segmented?

Market segmentation reveals that the french fries market can be divided by product into fresh and frozen categories. Distribution channels include Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online platforms, Distributors, and Direct Purchase. The markets are further divided into Food Service and Retail for usage purposes.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The French Fries Market?

North America held the largest market share for french fries in 2024. However, other regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, also present significant growth opportunities. For a more exhaustive understanding of the french fries market, you can access the full report through the following link: Report Link

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-bakery-products-global-market-report

Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-extrusion-global-market-report

Organic Snack Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-snack-food-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Equipped with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.