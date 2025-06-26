Population Health Management Market Report 2025 – Key Insights for Growth, Expansion & Gaining Competitive Advantage

Population Health Management Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Population Health Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Global Population Health Management Market Report 2025 forecasts an exponential growth in the market size, progressing from $59.02 billion in 2024 to $71.42 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.0%. Several factors have contributed to this historic growth, including public health initiatives, healthcare reform initiatives, a shift to value-based care, chronic disease management, and the pressure of rising healthcare costs.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Population Health Management Market Size?

The report anticipates further expansion in the population health management market within the next few years. The market size is projected to increase to $157.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.9%. This forecasted growth is attributed to the expansion of value-based care models, focus on chronic disease prevention, growth in the integration of big data and analytics, a shift towards consumer-centric healthcare, and efforts to contain healthcare costs. The forecast period is expected to witness major trends such as holistic care integration, health equity and inclusivity, community engagement and outreach, preventive and wellness programs, and considerations of social determinants of health.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Population Health Management Market?

With the aging population on the rise, the need for population health management market is expected to soar. Aging population refers to a demographic shift characterized by an increasing proportion of elderly individuals within a society or population. Population health management plays a critical role in addressing the healthcare needs of this demographic. Proactive strategies, personalized care plans, and preventive measures are implemented to enhance overall health outcomes, thereby ensuring that the needs of the aging population are well catered for.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Population Health Management Market?

The industry boasts several key players, including McKesson Corporation, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Optum Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Athenahealth Inc., Evolent Health Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, Cotiviti Inc., Lumeris Inc., MEDecision Inc., The Advisory Board Company, eClinicalWorks LLC., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Health Catalyst Inc., Verscend Technologies Inc., Orion Health Group Ltd., Citra Health Solutions Inc., RedBrick Health Corporation, Lightbeam Health Solutions, Enli Health Intelligence Inc., Persivia Inc., Welltok Inc., Forward Health Group Inc., Arcadia Inc., Health EC LLC, Jvion Inc., ZeOmega Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Population Health Management Market?

As market competition heightens, companies are increasingly focusing on introducing patient care management platforms. These platforms are comprehensive software solutions optimized for healthcare delivery that provide essential tools for patient data management, care coordination, and treatment planning.

How Is The Population Health Management Market Segmented?

The population health management market has been segmented according to Component: Software, Service; Mode Of Delivery: On Premise, Cloud-Based; and End-User: Providers, Payers, Other End-Users.

It is further divided into Subsegments:

1 By Software: Data Management Software, Analytics Software, Reporting Software, Other Software Solutions

2 By Service: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support and Maintenance Services, Other Services.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Population Health Management Market?

Regional insights show North America as the largest region in the population health management market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The coverage of the report spans over Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

