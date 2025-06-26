Dry Powder Inhaler Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Dry Powder Inhaler Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dry powder inhaler market, over the years, has witnessed substantial growth. According to projections, the market is set to grow from $21.25 billion in 2024 to $22.35 billion by 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.2%. A renewed interest in sustainable materials for manufacturing, a surge in green building practices, increase in local sourcing and community involvement, and a supportive regulatory landscape are some of the factors that contributed to this growth.

What Is The Dry Powder Inhaler Market Growth Forecast?

The dry powder inhaler market is predicted to see steady growth in the coming years, expected to reach $27.13 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.0%. This anticipated growth can be attrbuted to a continued emphasis on environmental sustainability, trends in global urbanization, advancements in manufacturing processes, supportive government policies, and a favourable global economic climate.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Dry Powder Inhaler Market Growth?

Another significant driver of growth in the dry powder inhaler market is the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Respiratory diseases include a broad range of medical conditions impacting the respiratory system and these conditions necessitate the use of dry powder inhalers. These inhalers play a crucial role in treating respiratory conditions like asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis, delivering medication directly to the lungs, dramatically enhancing its efficacy. The effectiveness of this device makes it a viable alternative to traditional methods of drug delivery for respiratory diseases.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Dry Powder Inhaler Market?

Major players in the dry powder inhaler market are leaving a significant impact. Companies such as Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, 3M Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Viatris Mylan N.V, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., among others are setting trends in the market.

How Is The Dry Powder Inhaler Market Segmented?

Segments: The dry powder inhaler market is diverse, segmented in a multitude of ways, such as:

1 By Product: Single-Dose Inhalers, Multi-Dose Inhalers

2 By Function: Manually Operated Inhaler Devices, Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices

3 By Application: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Other Applications

4 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

There are also subsegments within these major categories:

1 By Single-Dose Inhalers: Capsule-Based Inhalers, Diskus-Based Inhalers

2 By Multi-Dose Inhalers: Blister-Based Inhalers, Rotahaler-Based Inhalers

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Dry Powder Inhaler Market?

Regional Insights: Geographically, North America was the largest region in the dry powder inhaler market in 2024. However, the report also covers other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

