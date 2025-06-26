Shahi Gulab by Dheeraj Bangur Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Shahi Gulab

Dheeraj Bangur's Exquisite Liqueur Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Shahi Gulab by Dheeraj Bangur as the winner of the Golden A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Shahi Gulab, a liqueur packaging that embodies the rich heritage of Rajasthan and the natural beauty of Rosa Damascena.The A' Packaging Design Award is of great significance to the packaging industry, as it recognizes designs that not only showcase creativity and aesthetics but also align with current trends and needs. Shahi Gulab's packaging design demonstrates a harmonious blend of tradition and artistry, making it relevant to both industry professionals and consumers who appreciate the value of cultural heritage and craftsmanship in product packaging.Shahi Gulab's packaging design stands out for its meticulous attention to detail and the seamless integration of vintage Rajasthani aesthetics with modern functionality. The design features a vintage shield motif, adorned with a regal combination of black, red, and gold, reflecting the elegance and strength of Rajasthan's royal lineage. The use of thick textured paper with embossing, gold foiling, and UV printing on the label, along with a sturdy matte box, enhances the product's visual appeal and durability.This recognition by the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to Dheeraj Bangur's design prowess and commitment to excellence. It is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations that continue to push the boundaries of packaging design while celebrating cultural heritage and craftsmanship. The award also motivates the designer and his team to further explore innovative design solutions that resonate with consumers and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Dheeraj BangurDheeraj Bangur is a design virtuoso and a maestro of communication design who emerged from the illustrious halls of MIT Institute of Design. His passion for design and art courses through his veins, blending creativity with purpose, and shaping a narrative that transcends the ordinary. As a multiple-time laureate in the realms of packaging and branding, Dheeraj Bangur's journey is not just a pursuit of accolades but a relentless quest to etch his mark on the canvas of design excellence. Beyond the corridors of design, he is a traveler and a wordsmith, penning down tales that intertwine with the tapestry of design and art. Dheeraj Bangur is from India.About BrandsthanBrandsthan is a premier design studio based in Jaipur, India, specializing in branding and packaging design. With a focus on creating impactful, visually compelling identities, Brandsthan delivers innovative design solutions that resonate with consumers and elevate brands. Led by Dheeraj Bangur, an award-winning designer recognized for his expertise in branding and packaging, the studio has successfully collaborated with global brands such as Radico, Jaisalmer Gin, Parle Agro, and Haldiram's. Brandsthan's work reflects a deep understanding of consumer psychology, market trends, and the importance of design as a strategic tool in business growth.About BrandsthanWe consistently deliver excellence to our clients, earning recognition and accolades from around the world. Our dedication ensures your brand's success. Moreover, Brandsthan offers the following products: Branding and Packaging Design, Social Media Ad Campaigns, Digital Media Design Solution, and Complete Graphic Design Solution.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. These designs are noted for their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to advance the boundaries of packaging design. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers. The Golden A' Design Award is an important recognition of first-rate designs that deliver unprecedented value and benefit society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award provides a platform for participants to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. By celebrating remarkable achievements and promoting the principles of good design, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of design. 