Educational Tourism Market Set To Reach $680.46 Billion By 2029, Reveals Latest Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis from The Business Research Company predicts substantial growth in the educational tourism market in the coming years. Driven by an increased demand for cultural exchange and experiential learning, the market size will expand to $430.48 billion in 2025 from $382.9 billion in 2024, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.4%.

What Factors Are Driving Significant Growth In The Educational Tourism Market?

Key factors contributing to this significant growth include a rise in globalization, an increase in demand for cultural exchange, growth of international partnerships between educational institutions, increased disposable incomes, an emphasis on experiential learning, and the expansion of study abroad programs. Additionally, technological advancements, such as those in digital learning platforms and the proliferation of online educational platforms, are substanially boosting the market.

These drivers, along with the rising popularity of study abroad programs, growing government and institutional support, and expanding middle-class populations, will propel the educational tourism market to a projected $680.46 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.1%.

What Key Players Are Contributing To The Growth Of The Educational Tourism Market?

Major contributors to the educational tourism market include EF Education First, CIEE Council on International Educational Exchange, Brightspark Travel Inc., Contiki US Holdings Inc., Key Travel Limited, American Institute For Foreign Study, Road Scholar, ACIS Educational Tours, Ellison Travel &Tours Ltd., GVI Company, Academic Programs International, Cultural Vistas, WEP International, Capital Tours Inc., Stratix Consultants, Straight A Tours, Global Volunteers, Go Eco, Futures Abroad, GoIreland, IQ Education Consultants, M.K.H Consultancy Services, Meridean Overseas, Qadri International Education Consultancy, and AAI Edutourz Pvt Ltd.

In response to the global learning craze, many of these leading industry players are developing virtual classroom platforms. This innovation allows students and educators to access international educational experiences without the need for physical travel. The virtual classroom platforms facilitate live interactions, collaborative projects, and access diverse educational content, fostering global understanding and cultural exchange.

How Is The Educational Tourism Market Segmented Geographically And Demographically?

The educational tourism market is subdivided into various segments and subsegments:

By Education Type:

- Primary

- Secondary

- College

- Post-Graduate

By Age Group:

- Less Than 12 Years

- 13-18 Years

- 19-25 Years

- 26-40 Years

- 41-55 Years

By Occupation Type:

- Students

- Scholars

- Teachers

- Government Officials

- Corporation Managers

- Enterprise Owners

- Workers

- Other Occupations

What Are The Regional Insights In The Educational Tourism Market?

Geographically, North America led the educational tourism market in 2024 with the largest market share. However, the report predicts that the Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, due to an increasing demand for global learning experiences and cultural exchange.

