Virdi Nigeria: Biometric Access, Payroll & Time attendance for Nigerian Businesses

IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virdi Nigeria Limited, a market leader in biometric devices in Nigeria, delivers advanced facial recognition and iris recognition terminals, including the UBio-X Pro, UBio-X Face, and UBio-X Iris, AC-2100+, and AC-5000 IK alongside robust employee management software, and automated payroll solutions for enterprises in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, and across Nigeria, Ecowas

As organizations face rising compliance and HR demands, Virdi provides precision-built systems, from facial and iris recognition terminals to full leave and payroll modules. The company’s employee management systems are ideal for teams ranging from 2 to 100,000 employees, offering seamless integration with local payroll standards.

Our clients want precision, speed, and compliance without complexity. We’re proud to offer globally trusted solutions that are built for the Nigerian business environment.

Virdi’s Core Services Include:

Facial & Iris Recognition Devices: Patented, secure biometric authentication ideal for banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and educational institutions. Devices include the UBio-X Face for fast facial recognition and the UBio-X Iris for advanced iris and fingerprint fusion technology.

Biometric Device in Nigeria: Durable and tamper-proof, Virdi’s terminals serve facilities across West Africa. Popular models include the UBio Series, such as the UBio-X Pro, UBio-X Pro Lite, and the AC-5000 IK, an IP-based fingerprint/card/PIN outdoor terminal.

Time & Attendance (vTiME): Real-time tracking with GPS punching, remote access, and overtime reports. Compatible with a range of devices, including the AC-2100+, a rugged fingerprint/card outdoor terminal built for reliability.

Employee Module: Built for small to mid-sized teams (2–1000 employees), featuring leave tracking, profile management, and role-based access.

Leave Management System: Self-service portal for staff to apply for and track leave with built-in approval workflows.

Payroll Software: Compliant with Nigerian tax/pension regulations, integrated with banks, and designed for accuracy and audit readiness.

Visitor Management System: Digitized visitor registration with face capture and pre-approvals.

Canteen Management: Keep accurate records of meals consumed by employees and generate detailed reports.

With deployments across banks, manufacturing plants, logistics firms, and public institutions, Virdi Nigeria continues to lead in compliance, uptime reliability, and HR intelligence.

Virdi Nigeria’s systems are trusted by clients in finance, healthcare, government, retail, oil & gas, and logistics. Whether you're overseeing a 2-person office or a 100,000-employee operation, Virdi scales with your organization while offering full after-sales support, customization, and technical training.

Human resource management is no longer just administrative; it’s strategic. Our platforms help businesses save time, reduce fraud, and focus on growth.

About Virdi Nigeria Limited

Virdi Nigeria provides world-class biometric access control systems, payroll software, and HR solutions designed to simplify and secure business operations. As a trusted name in workforce technology, Virdi empowers companies to manage people and processes more efficiently, with confidence and control.

Whether you're searching for a biometric device in Lagos, looking to automate payroll in Abuja, or need attendance systems in Port Harcourt, Virdi delivers flexible, scalable workforce technology, powered by devices like the UBio-X Face, UBio-X Pro, AC-2100+, and AC-5000 IK.

For partnership opportunities, demos, or product trials

