District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 5.9 Percent in May



(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate is 5.9 percent in May 2025, up 0.1 percentage point from the revised April 2025 rate of 5.8 percent.



The District’s preliminary May job estimate shows a decrease of 1,900 jobs, for a total of 763,300 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 500 jobs. The public sector decreased by 1,400 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



“For over a decade, the Bowser Administration has invested in programming that prepares DC residents to fill jobs in growth industries that fuel the District economy,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our proposed Grow DC budget provides Washingtonians with even more quality training, workforce development opportunities, and pathways to in-demand careers.”



The number of employed District residents decreased by 1,100 from 397,100 in April 2025 to 396,000 in May 2025. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 600 from 421,500 in April 2025 to 420,900 in May 2025. The labor force participation rate declined by 0.2 percentage points from 72.4 percent in April 2025 to 72.2 percent in May 2025.



Employment Overview



The Manufacturing sector decreased by 100 jobs, after no changes in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or 8.33 percent a year ago.

The Mining, Logging and Construction sector increased by 300 jobs, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,000 jobs, jobs increased by 700 or 4.9 percent from a year ago.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 500 jobs, after no changes in the prior month. With employment at 28,900 jobs, jobs decreased by 900 or 3.02 percent from a year ago.

The Information sector increased by 200 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 18,300 jobs, jobs remain the same from a year ago.

The Financial Activities sector remained the same, after no changes in the prior month. With employment at 25,100 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or 0.4 percent from a year ago.

The Professional and Business Services sector increased by 1,100 jobs, after decreasing by 2,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 169,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 2,500 or 1.45 percent from a year ago.

The Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 1,600 jobs, after increasing by 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 125,800 jobs, jobs increased by 900 or 0.72 percent from a year ago.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 2,600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 80,600 jobs, jobs increased by 1,800 jobs or 2.28 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 200 jobs, after increasing by 1,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 68,300 jobs, jobs increased by 1,300 jobs or 1.94 percent from a year ago.