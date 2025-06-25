Submit Release
S. 180, Protecting First Responders from Secondary Exposure Act of 2025

S. 180 would amend the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program (COSSUP) to permit the Department of Justice (DOJ) to award competitive grants to state, local, and tribal governments for purchasing devices that prevent secondary exposure to fentanyl and other lethal substances. Under the bill, grants also could be used to train first responders on the use of those devices.

The underlying authorization for COSSUP expired in 2023. The Congress has continued to provide funding for the program and provided $189 million for the program in 2024. In this estimate, CBO is estimating the cost of the amounts necessary to implement the new activities specified in the bill and not the cost of reauthorizing COSSUP.

Using information from DOJ about awards in recent years for similar activities under COSSUP, CBO expects that about four governments would each receive grants of roughly $2 million each year under the bill. On that basis and based on the historical spending pattern for similar grant programs, CBO estimates that implementing S. 180 would cost $28 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 750 (administration of justice).

Table 1.

Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 180

 

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

  
 

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2025-2030

Estimated Authorization

*

7

7

7

8

8

37

Estimated Outlays

*

1

4

7

8

8

28

* = between zero and $500,000.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Jeremy Crimm. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

