Valeriya Force Brings Tropical Passion With Her New Hit 'Thunder'

Valeriya Force releases “Thunder” — a bold summer single with Latin rhythm, sensual energy, and a stormy Miami vibe.

Tropical heat, Latin rhythm, and summer vibes. “Thunder” by Valeriya Force is an English-language track made for movement and emotion. Out July 11.

This song is for every woman who’s ever danced in the rain and felt like she owned the sky.” — Valeriya Force

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valeriya Force to Release Summer Single "Thunder" — A Dance of Passion and Power in the Florida RainJuly 11, 2025 marks the release of a brand-new single from Valeriya Force — "Thunder", a bold summer track infused with heat, sensuality, and feminine power. Blending Latin rhythms, tropical atmosphere, and emotional intensity, this record is a pulse of movement and liberation. The track is now available for pre-save Born on the Road, in a ThunderstormThe song was born unexpectedly — during a drive from Miami to Sarasota. Rain poured outside, thunder cracked the skies, and suddenly a melody sparked in Valeriya's mind. That raw, vivid moment in the middle of the storm and highway became the creative ignition of "Thunder." A track built entirely on instinct, body, and freedom.What the Song Speaks“Thunder” is a story of a woman who is no longer afraid. She doesn’t perform or play nice. She moves with the rhythm of summer, owns her body, knows her desires, and doesn’t apologize for her strength or sexuality. It’s not a tale of surrender — it’s a declaration: "I am the thunder."It is passion without drama. Power without aggression. Dance not for attention but for release. Her desire isn’t vulnerability — it’s her fire. She moves boldly, loves fiercely, and lives on her terms.Music That Feels Like Heat“Thunder” is a vibrant fusion of Latin Pop, Dance, and Tropical Groove. The sound captures the post-rain heat of Miami — electric air, bodies in motion, skin sizzling, every beat syncing with the heartbeat. This track is crafted to be felt, not just heard. It doesn’t play in the background — it takes over the moment.Behind the Sound: Production and Team"Thunder" is the product of a creative partnership. Valeriya wrote the lyrics and melody, driven by pure intuition. The arrangement was created by Ukrainian producer Vlad Ustinov, delivering a rich, Latin-flavored atmosphere. Vocal recording was done in a home studio, with support from her husband Vladyslav Tkachenko, who coordinated the production process.Mixing and mastering were completed by Nikita Chena, known for his deep, textured audio work. Vladyslav Tkachenko also leads the business strategy of FORCEMUSIC INC, the independent label behind the release. He handles marketing, rollout, and vision. Valeriya Force is the creative powerhouse — not only the voice but the artistic mind behind the melody, mood, and emotion.This is not just collaboration — it's partnership. Vladyslav finds the sound. Valeriya feels and writes it. Together, they turn tracks into cinematic experiences.Why You Should Hear "Thunder"This single is dropping at the peak of summer, right in Florida's rainy season. It sounds exactly like July in the tropics: hot, wet, sensual, and alive.This is music for nights alone, for rooftop parties, for dancing barefoot in your kitchen. For claiming your body. For expressing who you are without filters. For turning up the volume and letting go.Release Date: July 11, 2025Pre-Save: https://ditto.fm/thunder-valeriya-force Instagram : @valeriya.force

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.