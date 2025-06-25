Governor Offers Up to $25,000 Reward in Missing Persons Case in Cleveland County

NORTH CAROLINA, June 25 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Asha Degree.

On February 14, 2000, Asha Degree, who as 9 years old at the time, left her home in Shelby, North Carolina in the middle of the night and disappeared. Asha’s family last saw her asleep in her bedroom around 2:30 a.m. An hour and a half later, she was seen by drivers walking along NC Highway 18. Her parents reported her missing by 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 484-4788 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.