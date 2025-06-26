Labor, Environmental, and Social Justice Groups Call on Micron to Protect Workers and Communities

The Sustain CNY Logo over Onondaga Lake

Following Draft Environmental Impact Statement Release, CNY Advocates Push for 120-Day Public Comment Period and Launch “Community Vision” for Micron

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a press conference today, 16 community groups delivered a petition with over 1,600 signatories to the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA) requesting a longer and more inclusive public input process on Micron Technology’s plan in Central New York (CNY). These groups also announced their concerns in a new Community Vision for Strong Environmental, Resident, and Worker Protections, which they are encouraging community members to endorse. The press conference followed yesterday’s release of the Micron Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) by the U.S. Department of Commerce and OCIDA.CNY organizations came together to call on the Department of Commerce and OCIDA to mandate conditions on Micron to minimize health, safety and environmental harms; protect workers; and maximize equitable quality-of-life and socioeconomic benefits to communities impacted by Micron’s development in CNY.Speakers emphasized the need for everyone impacted to have an opportunity to review and provide input on Micron’s $100 billion plan — the largest industrial development project in New York state history and the largest microchip fabrication facility in U.S. history. Micron is receiving $5.5 billion in New York’s Green CHIPS Act subsidies and up to $20 billion in total public subsidies.With this historic investment, Micron has promised investments and thousands of good jobs for CNY, but Micron has not made any enforceable commitments to workers or communities. The groups address this gap in the Community Vision for Strong Environmental, Resident, and Worker Protections, developed with local community organizations and leaders with expertise in public policy, environmental law, workforce development and safety, environmental and chemical science, energy technology and infrastructure, and housing and transportation equity.The DEIS document released yesterday aims to assess Micron’s impacts across numerous areas including environmental health, public health and safety, socioeconomic needs, and air and water quality. However, officials have stated that they only intend to give the federal minimum of 45 days for public comment. Press conference speakers encouraged people to submit comments to the lead agencies right away to request a 120-day public comment period on the Micron DEIS. They also asked supporters to look soon for more guidance on making more substantive comments from local leaders who are closely reviewing the DEIS.Featured speakers at the press conference included:Catherine Landis, Science Advisor, Center for Native Peoples and the Environment, SUNY College of Environmental Science and ForestryDon Hughes, chemistry professor at Le Moyne College and member of Sierra Club Central and Northern New YorkMadeline Nyblade, assistant professor of Earth and Environmental Science, SUNY-College of Environmental Science and ForestryMbonimpa Banabas, IUE-CWA Union Local 320Tim Judson, Tim Judson, Board Chair and Co-Founder, Alliance for a Green Economy

