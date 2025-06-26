Street legal: e-scooters can be driven on SA roads from July

South Australians will be able to legally ride e-scooters and other personal mobility devices on public roads and paths from next month.

The State Government has finalised the regulations that will allow riders over the age of 16 to ride on footpaths, bike paths, and many bike lanes and roads from Sunday, 13 July.

Legal personal mobility devices may include e-scooters, e-skateboards and e-solo-wheels that meet the regulated specifications.

Much like bicycles, riders will be required to wear a helmet and use a flashing light when riding at night or in low light. They will not need a licence and there will be no requirement for the device to be registered.

Riders of all devices will need to travel at no more than 10km/h on footpaths, beaches, and shared paths.

Only e-scooters will be permitted on roads where the maximum speed limit is 60km/h, but must ride in the bike lane and travel at a speed no greater than 25km/h.

All other devices, including e-skateboards and e-solo-wheels, will be permitted on roads where the speed limit is 50km/h or less, and must travel at a speed no greater than 25km/h.

It will be an offence to ride while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and riders must not carry a passenger or hold a mobile phone when riding. For devices with handlebars, mounting a phone to the handlebars is allowed for GPS navigation or as a speedometer.

Penalties will apply for anyone caught speeding or riding under the influence, including fines and potential loss of demerit points.

Initially, e-scooters and other personal mobility devices will not be permitted on Adelaide Metro trains, trams and buses.

The regulations were informed by a number of e-scooter trials, followed by consultation with key stakeholders and leading industry experts.

E-scooter hire companies can keep operating under business permits, with local councils to be responsible for the parking and storing of devices.

A widespread public education campaign will roll out in the lead-up to 13 July, ensuring all South Australians are aware of the new rules and their road safety obligations.

The State Government will review the operation of the new rules in July 2026 to ensure the regulatory regime is fit-for-purpose, safe and enforceable.

For more information visit the My Licence website.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

From 13 July, all South Australians with their own e-scooter or other personal mobility device will be legally allowed to ride on many public roads and paths.

E-scooters and other personal mobility devices have soared in popularity right across the world in recent years, including here in South Australia.

They help to reduce our carbon footprint while being cost-effective and an efficient way to travel short to medium commutes. I am pleased we have been able to update our road laws to reflect this, after South Australians made it very clear through our extensive consultation process that this is what they wanted.

These regulations will ensure all riders can enjoy the sustainability and mobility benefits, safely and for many years to come.

I recognise the importance of public transport access for personal mobility devices as a first and last mile solution and we will continue to work on the best way to keep both riders and public transport passengers safe on our network.

While there is widespread enthusiasm for the uptake of e-scooters in our transport mix, we understand there are also concerns about their use. This is why we have taken the time to ensure the right balance in these regulations.

We will also be reviewing the regulations in 12 months’ time to be confident they remain fit for purpose for all road and footpath users.

Attributable to RAA Senior Manager Safety and Infrastructure Charles Mountain

E-scooters are a great first- and last-mile solution that can help to take pressure of the state’s road network.

The new safety regulations and their enforcement, in particular speed limits, will be critical to ensure the safety of riders and other road users isn’t compromised.

Their introduction also needs to come with a strong education campaign to raise awareness and prioritise safety for all road and footpath users.

As the state’s peak motoring body, RAA welcomed the opportunity to be involved with the development of the regulations on behalf of our more than 830,000 members.

RAA will monitor the introduction of these devices on SA roads, and will continue to engage with the State Government to ensure they are being managed appropriately.