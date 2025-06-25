SA more globally connected than ever as Indonesia AirAsia touches down

More international airlines are flying into South Australia than ever before, and the world’s connection to South Australia continues to strengthen with Indonesia AirAsia’s first direct flight to Adelaide touching down today.

The direct route between Denpasar and Adelaide will connect over 130 destinations across Asia and beyond to South Australia, creating more than 74,000 visitor seats per year through Adelaide Airport.

This marks Indonesia AirAsia’s debut in Adelaide, further strengthening its international network through Bali as a key transit hub.

Indonesia AirAsia will operate four flights a week using the 180-seat A320-200 aircraft, flying into Adelaide every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and departing every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

In 2024, Indonesia injected $49 million into South Australia’s visitor economy, up 18 per cent compared to the previous year.

The Asian international market was worth $783 million to South Australia’s visitor economy in the year ending December 2024, with the State welcoming 171,000 Asian visitors in this period.

It follows a suite of major international airlines investing in South Australia.

All international airlines operating into Adelaide prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have returned, as well as airlines which are serving the State for the first time.

Earlier this month, Air New Zealand announced it will provide the first ever direct route from the country’s South Island to South Australia, with a seasonal service from Christchurch to Adelaide starting from this October.

From December 2025, United Airlines will provide the first direct flight from the United States of America into South Australia, with flights between San Francisco and Adelaide operating three times per week until March.

International airlines flying to Adelaide:

Indonesia AirAsia: Denpasar – Adelaide

Air New Zealand: Auckland – Adelaide

Air New Zealand: Christchurch – Adelaide (starting October 2025, seasonal)

United Airlines: San Francisco – Adelaide (starting December 2025, seasonal)

Qatar Airways: Doha – Adelaide

Singapore Airlines: Singapore – Adelaide

Malaysia Airlines: Kuala Lumpur – Adelaide

Fiji Airways: Nadi – Adelaide

Jetstar: Denpasar – Adelaide

China Southern Airlines: Guangzhou – Adelaide (returning December 2025, seasonal)

Emirates: Dubai – Adelaide

Qantas: Auckland – Adelaide (starting October, seasonal)

Cathay Pacific: Hong Kong – Adelaide (from November, seasonal)

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Bali is one of the most popular destinations among South Australians. I welcome Indonesia AirAsia and its passengers to South Australia and invite everyone to delight in the simple pleasures of life - which we have in abundance.

With connections to over 130 destinations across Asia and beyond, Indonesia AirAsia’s makes it even easier for our $783 million Asian market to discover South Australia’s pristine nature, unmatched food and wine, and generous hospitality.

These direct international flights to Adelaide add to the record number of international airlines connecting the world to our State – all helping grow our international market, which is currently worth a record $1.3 billion to our State.

Attributable to Dr. Siswo Pramono Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Australia

We welcome Indonesia AirAsia’s launch of direct flights from Bali to Adelaide. This is more than just the addition of a new route, it is also a meaningful step towards strengthening connectivity between Indonesia and Australia, particularly in the southern region.

This service is expected to foster broader exchanges in tourism, education, economy, and people-to-people relations. It also holds great significance for Indonesians living in South Australia, providing them with easier access to reconnect with their families and homeland.

This is diplomacy in its most tangible form by bringing our nations closer not only through policy, but also through shared experiences, human connections, and cultural ties.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director Adelaide Airport

South Australians fly to Bali more than any of our other international destinations. It is both our largest and fastest growing international destination.

Indonesia AirAsia will provide greater choice for travellers as Adelaide’s first non-stop Asia-based low-cost carrier since 2015.

This also opens up each way low cost one- and two-stop options via AirAsia’s formidable network throughout Southeast Asia and beyond including from Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Korea, Japan and India.

The connections via Bali are excellent and it is very cost effective to continue on to other destinations such as Jakarta, Bangkok, Phuket and even Komodo Island.

Development of affordable travel is vital to the growth of our market and to achieving our ambitious network targets.

Attributable to Captain Achmad Sadikin Abdurachman, Acting CEO Indonesia AirAsia

We invite South Australians to take advantage of Indonesia AirAsia’s new direct flights to Bali from Adelaide, our fourth Australian destination after Perth, Darwin, and Cairns.

In addition to offering direct access to Bali, an ever-popular favourite, this new service expands the options for travellers seeking an affordable gateway to AirAsia’s network of over 130 destinations across Asia and beyond.

We are excited to introduce Adelaide as a new destination for the millions of guests across the AirAsia network, while offering South Australians seamless access to many of their favourite destinations across Asia—including Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, and Phuket—via our FlyThru service.

Travellers can also take advantage of onward connections beyond Bali to explore other remarkable parts of Indonesia, such as Jakarta, the bustling capital, or Labuan Bajo, home to the iconic Komodo National Park.

We believe every flight carries more than just passengers; it carries the spirit of partnership and the potential to bring nations and communities closer together. We sincerely thank Adelaide Airport, the Government of South Australia, and the South Australian Tourism Commission for their invaluable support in making this route a reality so AirAsia can continue promoting cultural exchange, economic collaboration, and two-way tourism.