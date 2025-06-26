New Mental Health Group Home for Youth Opens in Prince Albert

CANADA, June 26 - Released on June 25, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and Prince Albert Outreach celebrated the grand opening of Peggy's Compass Home, a new mental health group home for youth in Prince Albert. The government is providing $800,000 in annual operating funding for the five-space home that will support youth ages 12-18 who are experiencing mental health and addictions challenges.

"Group homes like Peggy's Compass Home help children and youth in crisis get the support they need close to home," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This new group home will provide a safe, stable environment for young people to heal, grow, and access the mental health and addictions services they need to move forward."

The opening of this home fulfills the 2023-24 Provincial Budget commitment to develop three mental health group homes with a $2.4 million investment. Peggy's Compass in Prince Albert is the third home to open following EGADZ's Garden of Hope in Saskatoon and Joe and Irene's Home operated by Eagle Heart Centre in Regina. Each home is jointly funded by the ministries of Social Services and Health, with each ministry contributing $400,000 annually toward operational costs.

"I am happy to see an overall expansion of mental health care for youth through the important work that will be done at Peggy's Compass Home," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "By increasing our capacity to offer treatment and specialized care to address addictions and mental health challenges, we are helping youth lead healthier lives."

Referrals for youth with chronic mental health and/or addictions issues to this facility will be made through a partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Ministry of Social Services.

The local Youth Advisory Team collaborated with Prince Albert Outreach to develop programming for the group home using a youth-centered approach. Youth will have input into the programming, their goals and case plans and day-to-day programming. A multidisciplinary team will offer 24/7 mental health, addictions and cultural services.

"Today marks the beginning of a safe, supportive home for youth - Peggy's Compass Home," PA Outreach Program Executive Director Bill Chow said. "It honours our founder Peggy Rubin's legacy of tireless dedication to guiding young people toward opportunity and hope. By investing in youth today, we are helping to build a stronger, brighter future for our community."

The Ministry of Social Services partners with Prince Albert Outreach to provide various youth and family support initiatives including cultural services, outreach, court advocacy, a drop-in centre and additional youth-focused support services.

For more information about Prince Albert Outreach, visit: www.princealbertoutreach.com.

