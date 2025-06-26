Philadelphia CBP officers catch Global Entry member with $183k in undeclared merchandise from Paris

PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Global Entry trusted traveler program allows vetted members an expedited international arrivals experience. It does not give members license to deliberately violate U.S. laws. One Global Entry member violated that trust at Philadelphia International Airport on June 12 by not declaring over $183,000 in merchandise she purchased overseas and will lose her expedited processing privilege.

The traveler, whose identity CBP is not releasing because she was not criminally charged, initially declared that she purchased nothing during her trip to Paris. During a secondary examination, the traveler declared verbally and in writing that she purchased $66,000 in merchandise.

CBP officers requested the traveler calculate the total of all her receipts. The traveler reported a sum of 136,612 Euros, equivalent to $158,307. Officers then advised the traveler that CBP has a copy of her VAT receipt from France that showed purchases that totaled 158,200 Euros, equivalent to $183,065 in U.S. dollars.

The purchases included two Cartier diamond “Love” pavé gold bracelets and two Santos de Cartier necklaces.

CBP officers charged the traveler over $10,000 in duty charges and initiated a revocation of the woman’s Global Entry membership for deceptively violating the terms of her trusted traveler agreement.

Travelers are permitted personal duty exemptions on the total value of merchandise they purchase overseas. In most cases, the personal exemption is $800. Travelers may bring back more than their exemption, but any merchandise value exceeding the personal exemption is subject to duties. Read more about Customs duty.

“Customs and Border Protection places a significant measure of trust in Global Entry members, and trusted traveler status cannot be used as a license to deliberately violate our nation’s laws,” said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., CBP’s Area Port Director in Philadelphia. “Trusted traveler programs are a cornerstone to our border security mission of facilitating lawful travel and trade, so ensuring the integrity of these programs and holding violators accountable remains of paramount concern to us.”

CBP is the nation’s second largest revenue generator behind only the IRS and collected over $88 billion in duties, taxes, and fess on merchandise imports during fiscal year 2024. CBP revenues this year are expected to top last year’s revenues.

CBP urges all travelers to visit CBP’s Travel website to ‘know before they go’ and learn rules governing travel to and from the U.S., which products are prohibited or inadmissible, and what they must declare to CBP upon their arrival.

Global Entry is CBP’s widely popular Trusted Traveler Program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. While the goal of Global Entry is to provide pre-vetted, trusted travelers with an expedited entry process, members may still be randomly selected for further examination. Trusted traveler members are expected to comply with all U.S. laws and regulations and to be truthful during questioning by a CBP officer.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

See what CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2024. Learn more at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on Twitter at @DFOBaltimore for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.