AMO partakes in international maritime interdiction and seizure of 1440 kilograms of cocaine in BVI

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands – Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, collaborated with Dutch, French and British law enforcement in an operation last week that resulted in the seizure of 1440 kilograms (3,175 pounds) of cocaine near Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands.

"This interdiction is a testament to the power of continued collaboration among trusted international partners,” Christopher Hunter, Director, Caribbean Air and Marine Branch. “Our shared commitment to regional security and maritime vigilance continues to yield results that protect our communities and uphold the rule of law across the Caribbean."

On June 17, a French Customs Multirole Enforcement Aircraft from detected a suspect vessel heading north, while a Dutch Maritime Patrol Aircraft located another vessel with multiple bales of contraband visible on deck.

The Dutch MPA maintained surveillance of the vessel until it needed to refuel. AMO launched a Blackhawk helicopter and a Multi-role Enforcement Aircraft to relocate the target, coordinating with the AMO St. Thomas Marine Unit and the British Virgin Islands Police Department.

The AMO Marine Unit Coastal Interceptor was able to reach one vessel and detained three individuals on board. The vessel with the contraband was not located by the aircrew and all aircraft returned to base.

On June 18, 2025, BVI law enforcement returned to the area discovering debris of a vessel which hit a reef and sank near Pajaros Point, Virgin Gorda. The police located multiple bales on the shore.

A BVI Search and Rescue unit reported rescuing three people from the water the previous night and one subject was clinging to a bale in the water.

Fifteen men of various nationalities were detained as a result of this multinational law enforcement effort.

