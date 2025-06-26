Progreso CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted in New Mexico for rape of a child
PROGRESO, Texas- U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Progreso Port of Entry officers detained a man wanted in New Mexico for an alleged sexual crime against a child.
“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain resolute vigilance in screening arriving travelers and that mission dedication yielded the apprehension of a man wanted in connection with a sex crime involving a child,” said Port Director Michael Martinez, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “These types of apprehensions perfectly illustrate the law enforcement work undertaken by our officers in securing our borders and keeping our communities safe.”
The fugitive apprehension occurred on Tuesday, June 24 when CBP officers at the Donna International Bridge referred Arnoldo Jaramillo, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for rape of a child, issued by the Carlsbad Police Department in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Jaramillo was turned over to Donna Police Department officers for transport to jail and adjudication of the warrant.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.