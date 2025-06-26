Progreso CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted in New Mexico for rape of a child

PROGRESO, Texas- U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Progreso Port of Entry officers detained a man wanted in New Mexico for an alleged sexual crime against a child.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain resolute vigilance in screening arriving travelers and that mission dedication yielded the apprehension of a man wanted in connection with a sex crime involving a child,” said Port Director Michael Martinez, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “These types of apprehensions perfectly illustrate the law enforcement work undertaken by our officers in securing our borders and keeping our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Tuesday, June 24 when CBP officers at the Donna International Bridge referred Arnoldo Jaramillo, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for rape of a child, issued by the Carlsbad Police Department in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Jaramillo was turned over to Donna Police Department officers for transport to jail and adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

