Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,859 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers seize over $639K in narcotics at Hidalgo Port of Entry

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted more than $639,000 in alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.

“This drug seizure is a direct result of our officers’ vigilance and unwavering commitment to protecting our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “Their dedication plays a vital role in keeping dangerous substances off our streets and ensuring public safety.”

Packages containing nearly 48 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On June 24, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu making entry to the U.S. from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine. A physical inspection led to the discovery of 20 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 47.93 pounds (21.74 kg) concealed within the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $639,938.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CBP officers seize over $639K in narcotics at Hidalgo Port of Entry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more