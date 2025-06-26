CBP officers seize over $639K in narcotics at Hidalgo Port of Entry

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted more than $639,000 in alleged cocaine concealed within a vehicle.

“This drug seizure is a direct result of our officers’ vigilance and unwavering commitment to protecting our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “Their dedication plays a vital role in keeping dangerous substances off our streets and ensuring public safety.”

Packages containing nearly 48 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On June 24, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu making entry to the U.S. from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine. A physical inspection led to the discovery of 20 packages of alleged cocaine with a combined weight of 47.93 pounds (21.74 kg) concealed within the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $639,938.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

