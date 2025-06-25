Update No. 1: Vermont State Police provides update on Berkshire investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on Berkshire investigation

BERKSHIRE, Vermont (Wednesday, June 25, 2025) — As part of the ongoing investigation into the reported shooting Sunday in Berkshire, the Vermont State Police on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, issued a drug-related citation to a resident of the home where the incident took place.

During a court-ordered search of the residence on Vermont Route 118, investigators located a quantity of cocaine. VSP cited Shannon Lontine, 51, to appear at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans to answer a charge of cocaine possession.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Police continue to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the VSP barracks in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

***Initial news release, 7:15 p.m. Sunday, June 22, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon, June 22, 2025, in the Franklin County town of Berkshire.

Police received a report shortly after 5 p.m. of a shooting at a home on Vermont Route 118. The number of people involved and the extent of injuries are currently under active investigation. No one is in custody.

VSP requests that anyone who might have information that could assist in this case call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No other information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

- 30 -