Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 25, 2025 FDA Publish Date: June 25, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared pecans Company Name: Kilwins Quality Confections, LLC Brand Name: Product Description:

Company Announcement

Kilwins Quality Confections, LLC., of Petoskey, Michigan, is voluntarily recalling Mocha Truffles because they may contain undeclared pecans. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Mocha Truffles were distributed by Kilwins Quality Confections, LLC., and may have been sold at nine (9) Kilwins retail stores in the following cities: Orange Beach, AL, located at 4751 Main St, Unit F113; Coral Springs, FL; Vero Beach, FL; Winter Park, FL; Thomasville, GA; Annapolis, MD; Portsmouth, NH; Wilmington, NC, located at 16 Market St; and Alexandria, VA.

The recalled product was possibly sold at these nine Kilwins retail locations from April 28, 2025 through May 30, 2025.

The affected product is typically sold out of the chocolate display cases in stores. It may also be packaged by the stores into any of the following retail packages:

4564 Family Assortment 9 oz

4565 Family Assortment 14 oz

4566 Family Assortment 28 oz

4567 Family Assortment 42 oz

4574 Truffle Assortment 5 oz

43109 Truffle Assortment 8 oz

43110 Mocha Truffles 75 oz

44121 Truffle Assortment 75 oz

The numbers listed before the product names would appear below the barcode on the back of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a product containing pecans was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of pecans.

Consumers who have purchased this product within the above time frame are urged to return the product to any Kilwins location for a full refund or dispose of the affected product. Consumers with questions may contact Kilwins Quality Confections, LLC. at 231-347-3800 Monday through Friday from 9am EST through 4:30pm EST.