PVH Honored with 2025 Global New Energy ESG Top 100 Award at SNEC

PVH Receiving The Award

PVH Recognized Among 2025 Global New Energy ESG Top 100 at SNEC

Receiving this award is a proud milestone for PVH” — Alvaro Casado Portuondo, CRO Middle East

JEDDAH, JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PV Hardware ( PVH ), a global leader in solar tracking solutions, has been honored with the 2025 Global New Energy ESG Top 100 Award, presented at the 18th SNEC PV & Energy Storage (ES) International Conference in Shanghai. The award is granted by the Global Green Energy Innovation Council (GGEIC) in collaboration with the New Energy Industry Association for Asia and the Pacific (NEIAAP) and the Asia Photovoltaic Industry Association (APVIA).This recognition highlights PVH’s strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and its measurable contributions to advancing sustainability and accelerating the global clean energy transition."Receiving this award is a proud milestone for PVH," said Alvaro Casado Portuondo, CRO Middle East, PVH. "It validates our efforts to design and deliver solar tracking systems that not only improve energy yield and efficiency but also support long-term environmental sustainability and social responsibility."The award ceremony took place on June 11 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Booth NH) in Shanghai, during the high-profile SNEC 2025 Reception. PVH joined fellow industry leaders in celebrating innovation and ESG leadership shaping the future of renewable energy.PVH’s ESG initiatives include:Localization strategies to support regional economies and supply chainsReduced-carbon manufacturing and recyclable tracker componentsEquitable labor practices and stakeholder engagement across global operations.Localization strategies to support regional economies and supply chainsReduced-carbon manufacturing and recyclable tracker componentsEquitable labor practices and stakeholder engagement across global operationsImplementation of circular economy principles in product design and material sourcingTransparent ESG reporting aligned with global standardsCommunity development programs in regions where PVH operatesDiversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within the workforce and leadershipSupplier audits to ensure responsible sourcing and ethical labor practicesMicro-learning sessions for employees on sustainability and corporate governanceSocial action and corporate volunteering program to foster positive community impact.With a rapidly growing global footprint and installations exceeding multiple gigawatts, PVH continues to set benchmarks in smart solar infrastructure while maintaining a strong ESG framework at its core.About PVHAt PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects.As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates.With over 32 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.