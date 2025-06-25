Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - June 25, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly. On June 25, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles: H.474 , An act relating to miscellaneous changes to election law

S.51 , An act relating to Vermont income tax exclusions and tax credits To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2025 legislative session, click here. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.