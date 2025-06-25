Chairman Comer Statement on Anthony Bernal’s Refusal to Testify in Biden Cognitive Decline Investigation

Bernal is now refusing to testify following the White House waiving executive privilege

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued the following statement after Anthony Bernal, former Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady, is now refusing to appear on June 26, 2025, for a transcribed interview as part of the Committee’s investigation into the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline and potentially unauthorized use of autopen for sweeping pardons and other executive actions.

“Now that the White House has waived executive privilege, it’s abundantly clear that Anthony Bernal – Jill Biden’s so-called ‘work husband’ – never intended to be transparent about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and the ensuing cover-up. With no privilege left to hide behind, Mr. Bernal is now running scared, desperate to bury the truth. The American people deserve answers and accountability, and the Oversight Committee will not tolerate this obstruction. I will promptly issue a subpoena to compel Anthony Bernal’s testimony before the Committee,” said Chairman Comer.

“Just yesterday, we heard from our first witness, Neera Tanden, the former Staff Secretary who controlled the Biden autopen. Ms. Tanden testified that she had minimal interaction with President Biden, despite wielding tremendous authority. She explained that to obtain approval for autopen signatures, she would send decision memos to members of the President’s inner circle and had no visibility of what occurred between sending the memo and receiving it back with approval. Her testimony raises serious questions about who was really calling the shots in the Biden White House amid the President’s obvious decline. We will continue to pursue the truth for the American people,” continued Chairman Comer.

Mr. Bernal’s legal team had previously confirmed he would appear for a transcribed interview on June 26, 2025. Yesterday, the White House Counsel’s Office notified Mr. Bernal that it was waiving executive privilege with respect to the Oversight Committee’s investigation. Following that notification, Mr. Bernal’s legal team informed the Committee that he would no longer appear for the interview.

Last Congress, Chairman Comer subpoenaed three key White House aides, including Anthony Bernal, who ran interference for President Biden to cover-up his cognitive decline. The Biden White House obstructed the Oversight Committee’s investigation and refused to make the aides available for depositions or interviews. Chairman Comer renewed his request to Anthony Bernal earlier this year.