Interior Streamlines Offshore Mineral Policies to Strengthen U.S. Supply Chains and Security

Date: June 25, 2025

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior today announced new policy steps to speed up the search and development of critical minerals offshore—resources vital to the nation’s energy, technology and defense needs. These actions support the Trump administration’s efforts to strengthen American leadership in this area by cutting red tape and streamlining the approval process to ensure the responsible development of critical minerals.

“We’re making decisive moves to secure America’s leadership in critical minerals—resources that power our economy, protect our national security and support modern life,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Adam Suess. “By eliminating unnecessary delays and maintaining strong environmental protections, we’re creating a clear path for responsible development that strengthens both our communities and our country.”

To support a more efficient and predictable offshore minerals program, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, or BOEM, and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, or BSEE, are updating policies across all stages of development—from early exploration to post-lease operations and production. These updates are designed to reduce delays, improve coordination and provide greater certainty for industry, all while upholding key environmental safeguards.

For early-stage exploration, or prospecting, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will apply existing streamlined environmental reviews whenever appropriate. It also plans to extend the duration of prospecting permits from three to five years, giving companies more time to complete their work without unnecessary interruptions.

To speed up the leasing process, BOEM will start earlier by identifying potential areas for development right away, without first issuing a formal request for information or forming a joint task force with state and federal agencies. Depending on the project, this change could save anywhere from two months to more than a year. BOEM will also start preparing environmental assessments during the lease sale phase, reserving more detailed environmental impact statements for later planning stages if necessary. These steps will help reduce delays and shorten public comment periods. To further encourage participation, BOEM will offer favorable lease terms, including lower minimum bids and waivers for some rental fees.

Once a lease is issued, BOEM and BSEE will continue to streamline the process by considering offshore critical mineral projects for expedited permitting under the Department’s emergency procedures and other applicable laws. Approvals for mapping, testing, and site development will be fast-tracked by minimizing unnecessary paperwork and compliance steps. When requested by the lessee, BOEM will also consolidate exploration, testing, and mining plans into a single review, reducing duplication and speeding up decision-making.

After development begins, BSEE takes over operational oversight for the Department’s offshore minerals program. BSEE ensures that all activities meet rigorous environmental, permitting, and safety standards, applying best practices to support a responsible and diversified energy portfolio from development through production.

In addition, the U.S. Geological Survey, or USGS, will support BOEM and BSEE by providing the latest scientific data on critical mineral resources, as well as potential environmental impacts and hazards associated with seafloor development. Through its Global Seabed Mineral Resources project, USGS is studying mineral-rich areas within the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone and in international waters. This research includes the geologic setting and formation of mineral deposits, how they interact with deep-sea ecosystems, and the potential geochemical effects of seafloor mining activities.

“USGS science is critical to securing America’s future,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Scott Cameron. “By expanding our understanding of where critical minerals are found—on land and the seafloor—we’re strengthening the foundation for national security, economic growth, and supply chain resilience. Research missions like the Aleutian Archipelago expedition, conducted in partnership with BOEM and NOAA, are helping to build detailed seafloor mineral maps that will guide responsible development for years to come.”

Together, these measures position the United States to lead in the responsible development of offshore critical minerals—securing access to essential resources that power our economy, bolster national defense and support emerging technologies. By combining streamlined policy, cutting-edge science and greater certainty for industry, the Department is laying the groundwork for a more secure, resilient, and competitive future.

###