Travel Advisory: Temporary Closure of Maple Valley Road Bridge in Coventry Scheduled to Begin July 7

RHODE ISLAND, June 25 - Beginning, Monday morning, July 7, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to temporarily close the Maple Valley Road Bridge in Coventry. During its closure, RIDOT will use accelerated bridge construction methods to replace the structure, reopening it by the end of this year.

The closure only affects the portion of Maple Valley Road between Route 117 (Flat River Road) and Town Farm Road in the central Coventry area. Local traffic will be permitted on either side of the closed bridge. During the closure, RIDOT will sign recommended detour routes using Franklin Road for those approaching from the west, and Town Farm Road for those approaching from the east. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The replacement of the Maple Valley Road Bridge is part of a $12.9 million project to address this bridge and two others, one on Cahoone Road and another on Nicholas Road, both in western Coventry. All three bridges are structurally deficient. While RIDOT expects to reopen the Maple Valley Road Bridge by the end of this year, the entire bridge project concludes in spring 2027.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The replacement of the Maple Valley Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.