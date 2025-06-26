TWO LONGSTANDING BOARD MEMBERS COMPLETE TERMS WITH COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Susan P. Brockway Dennis “Denny” Hudson III

Susan P. Brockway and Dennis “Denny” Hudson III Conclude Nine Years of Service on June 30, 2025

We are incredibly grateful for Susan and Denny’s steadfast leadership and contributions over the years.” — Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair, Board of Directors, Community Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties announces with deep appreciation the conclusion of Board service for two esteemed members: Susan P. Brockway and Dennis “Denny” Hudson III. Both will officially roll off the Board of Directors on June 30, 2025, after nine years of dedicated service to the organization and community. The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues.“We are incredibly grateful for Susan and Denny’s steadfast leadership and contributions over the years,” said Jeffrey A. Stoops, chair of the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors. “Their thoughtful guidance and commitment have played an important role in helping the Foundation advance its mission across our region.”Susan P. Brockway joined the Board in 2016 and most recently served as Vice Chair. She held multiple leadership roles during her tenure, including Secretary and Chair of the Governance Committee, and was an active member of both the Executive and Governance Committees. A certified public accountant, Brockway built a professional career with PwC Coopers & Lybrand in West Palm Beach and later served as a financial controller for a real estate and golf course developer in Boca Raton. A dedicated community volunteer, she serves on the Board of Trustees for Stetson University, the Leadership Advisory Council at Place of Hope’s Rinker Campus and the Advisory Council for Impact 100 Palm Beach County. Her past service includes leadership roles with Saint Andrew’s School, Wake Forest University, the University of Virginia Parents’ Fund and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach County. She and her husband Peter reside in Boca Raton.Dennis “Denny” Hudson III also joined the Board in 2016 and most recently served as Treasurer, Chair of the Finance Committee, and member of the Executive Committee. A longtime leader in Florida’s banking industry, Hudson has served on the board of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida since 1984, holding positions as Chairman, CEO, and Executive Chairman over his tenure. He currently chairs the Governance Committee and serves on the Audit Committee for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. Hudson is a graduate of Florida State University with dual degrees in finance and accounting, and an MBA. His record of community service includes board roles with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta (Miami Branch), Martin Health System, the Council on Aging, the Economic Council of Martin County and more.“As we thank Susan and Denny for their service, we also celebrate the lasting impact they’ve had on our organization and the communities we serve,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president & CEO of the Community Foundation. “Their leadership has helped guide us through growth and transformation, and we are better positioned to meet the region’s needs because of their efforts.”As of July 1, 2025, the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Board of Directors includes: Jeffrey A. Stoops, Susan P. Brockway, Dennis S. Hudson III, Sheree Davis Cunningham, Julie Fisher Cummings, Danita R. DeHaney, Michael J. Bracci, Nancy G. Brinker, Timothy D. Burke, James “Chip” DiPaula Jr., William E. Donnell, Earnie Ellison Jr., Phyllis M. Gillespie, Tammy Jackson-Moore, Joanne Julien, Marti M. LaTour, David Mérot, Elizabeth R. Neuhoff, Kevin Powers, Pam Rauch, Gabrielle Raymond McGee, Laurie S. Silvers, Kenneth West II and newly named members Mary Pat Alcus and Kristen Bissett.About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Community Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed nearly $250 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Community Foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

