Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet Meeting, 26 Jun

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday,25 June 2025.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 26 June 2025

Time: 11h00

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

