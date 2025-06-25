The Number One Chocolatier Brings Luxury From Dubai to New York With Its Middle Eastern-Inspired Bar

Dubai Chocolate - Just Orkan

The Number One Chocolatier unveils its globally celebrated “Pistachio Kunafa Bar” at booth 6368 — a fusion of Dubai flair and artisan chocolate craft.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY – June 29, 2025 – For the first time ever, Dubai’s boldest chocolate innovator, The Number One Chocolatier, will debut at the Summer Fancy Food Show at the Javits Center in New York. Positioned at Booth 6368, the brand is set to showcase its signature creation: the Pistachio Kunafa Bar , a luxurious fusion of premium chocolate, roasted pistachios, and golden strands of Middle Eastern kunafa.Crafted in Dubai and born from the visionary mind of Just Orkan, this bar represents more than indulgence. It’s a cultural statement, an edible bridge between Dubai’s tradition of lavish hospitality and the precision of world-class chocolate-making. Each bar is Made in Dubai, a proudly stated truth not commonly seen in imported brands, and one that distinguishes The Number One Chocolatier from the crowd.“We didn’t want to just bring chocolate to the show, we brought the story of Dubai with it,” says Orkan, Founder and CEO. “From the bold packaging to the heritage-inspired flavors, this bar is for those who want more than just a sweet treat. It’s for people who want to taste identity.”This debut isn’t just about one product. The brand’s booth will be an immersive destination featuring art-forward display architecture, curated sampling, and design-driven storytelling. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the team behind the product, hear the origin story, and discover upcoming product drops.Sampling Information:Guests at the Summer Fancy Food Show will be able to taste individually wrapped samples of the Pistachio Kunafa Bar, in accordance with SFA and CultivatedNY food safety requirements.Media Opportunities:Press and trade professionals are invited to schedule interviews with Orkan and capture exclusive booth visuals, including product demos, and behind-the-scenes coverage of a brand defining the next wave of global gourmet.About The Number One Chocolatier:Founded in Dubai, The Number One Chocolatier merges Middle Eastern luxury with modern indulgence. Each product is meticulously designed, rooted in flavor storytelling, and made in Dubai under rigorous international quality standards. The brand is part of a global food movement redefining how origin, culture, and packaging intersect on the shelves of premium retailers.

