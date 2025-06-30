Alamo City Orthodontics Launches FOREVERSMILE Retainer Program to Support Lifelong Smiles

Alamo City Ortho Group Photo FOREVERSMILE

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alamo City Orthodontics is thrilled to announce the launch of its new FOREVERSMILE Retainer Program, a comprehensive long-term solution designed to help patients maintain the stunning smiles they’ve worked hard to achieve through orthodontic treatment.With this new initiative, the San Antonio-based practice is reinforcing its dedication to providing lifelong orthodontic care and convenience for the community it proudly serves.A Smile That Lasts ForeverFinishing orthodontic treatment is a big milestone—but the journey doesn’t end there. Retainers are essential in preventing teeth from shifting back to their original position. Unfortunately, many patients underestimate their importance until it’s too late. That’s where FOREVERSMILE steps in.“We created FOREVERSMILE because we saw too many patients years later with beautiful smiles that had relapsed,” said Dr. Cristiana (Kika) Araujo, a board-certified orthodontist recently welcomed to the Alamo City Orthodontics team. “This program is our promise to our patients that we’re here to protect their investment for life.”What’s Included in the FOREVERSMILE Program Patients enrolled in FOREVERSMILE will receive:Annual replacement retainersSpecial discounts on additional replacements beyond those includedAccess to emergency retainer repairsOngoing support and adjustments as neededExclusive reminders and check-ins to encourage proper retainer usageBy enrolling, patients enjoy peace of mind knowing their post-treatment care is covered—without worrying about unexpected retainer expenses or waiting weeks for replacements.The Team Behind the ProgramFOREVERSMILE is the latest offering from the experienced team at Alamo City Orthodontics. Under the leadership of Dr. Kika Araujo and her colleagues, the practice has grown into one of San Antonio’s most trusted orthodontic providers.The clinic’s blend of clinical excellence, compassionate care, and community commitment is reflected in every smile they treat.“We don’t just straighten teeth—we build relationships that last a lifetime,” said Dr. Araujo. “Our goal is to ensure every patient, from teens to adults, has the tools and support they need to keep their smile healthy and aligned.”Why FOREVERSMILE MattersTeeth naturally shift throughout life due to aging, jaw growth, or habits such as grinding or clenching. The retention phase is arguably as important as the active orthodontic phase.Without regular retainer use and proper monitoring, patients may face the need for costly re-treatment. FOREVERSMILE aims to eliminate this risk with proactive care.This program is ideal for:Teens completing braces or Invisalign treatment Adults who’ve had treatment and want to maintain alignmentPatients prone to losing or damaging retainersAnyone committed to preserving their perfect smileProudly Serving San Antonio & Surrounding CommunitiesWith a centrally located office, Alamo City Orthodontics has become a go-to destination for families in North East ISD, Castle Hills, Hollywood Park, Hill Country Village, and neighboring areas.The team’s involvement in local PTAs, schools like Nimitz and Eisenhower Middle School, and their ongoing community donation drives highlight their strong connection to the San Antonio community.Check out their recent blog on Community Outreach at Local PTAs to learn more.A New Era of Patient CareFOREVERSMILE is more than a program—it’s a philosophy. It reflects the clinic’s commitment to lifelong relationships and ensuring their patients' smiles remain beautiful for decades to come.To learn more about the program or to schedule a consultation, visit the official page for Orthodontic Retention & Retainers.

