Regenie’s® Secures U.S. Patent for Pioneering Coated Pita Chip Method

HAVERHILL, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move set to transform the premium snack market, Regenie’s® , a leader in category defining healthy snack innovation, has officially been awarded a U.S. patent for its proprietary coated pita chip method. This method unites clean-label nutrition with gourmet taste and exceptional crunch.The patented methodology, developed by Regina Ragonese, Regenie’sfounder and seasoned snack industry innovator, enables nutrient-dense, functional ingredients — like almonds, chia seeds, and other superfoods — to visibly and effectively adhere directly to pita chips, delivering a product that offers elevated culinary appeal, enhanced nutrition, and an artisanal look and feel—all while meeting the growing demand for natural, minimally processed foods.“This patent is more than a product—it’s a platform,” said Ragonese.” It opens the door for innovation in functional, premium snacking across multiple categories. This concept holds tremendous potential for large CPG companies ready to scale rapidly into new categories, flavors and health-forward formats.”The method delivers snacks with layered flavor, artisan texture, with less than half the sugar of traditional brittle-based products. It paves the way for major food companies to expand into better-for-you categories with a fast track to market, backed by intellectual property protection and proven product appeal.Regenie’shas already launched two standout products using this method – Pita Brittleand Nuts About Chips. Both the products have earned awards and recognition from TasteTV and industry experts for their rich flavor, satisfying crunch, and low sugar content, a powerful answer to rising consumer demand for snacks that are clean, functional, and indulgent.With the patent secured, Regenie’sis inviting strategic partners and category leaders to join the movement. The company is offering licensing of its coated chip technology, product development services, brand + IP licensing packages and expansion into high-growth segments like superfoods, functional, protein-packed snacks, and fortified indulgences. "Our latest coated pita chip innovation, enhanced with visible inclusions, sets a new standard in the pita chip category, offering a distinctly premium and elevated snack experience,” adds Ragonese.This is an open call for CPG companies and food innovators ready to meet consumers where they are.About Regenie’sRegenie’sis a premium snack brand transforming the way people experience healthy snacking. Known for its bold flavors, clean ingredients and patented innovations, Regenie’screates better-for-you snacks that deliver gourmet taste without compromise. With a focus on functional nutrition and culinary creativity, the brand continues to lead the next generation of clean-label, indulgent snacking. Discover more at www.regenies.com

