Improving safety, supporting community: Investing in Hamilton’s roads and community

HAMILTON - The City of Hamilton is committed to investing in our infrastructure to improve road safety, enhance transportation networks and support vibrant, connected communities.

As part of this ongoing work, the City will conduct construction and maintenance activities that require temporary road closures in the coming weeks. These improvements are a critical part of ensuring our roads are safe, reliable and built to serve residents and businesses now and in the future.

Upcoming Road Closures

Concession Street/Mountain Brow Boulevard from Upper Gage Avenue to Upper Ottawa Street (Ward 6)

Dates : July 7 to July 22, 2025, weather and logistics permitting.

: July 7 to July 22, 2025, weather and logistics permitting. Type of work: All remaining concrete works, excavations and asphalt paving.

All remaining concrete works, excavations and asphalt paving. Impact : Full closure, local access only. No through traffic.

: Full closure, local access only. No through traffic. Reason : This work is part of a road infrastructure improvement project.

: This work is part of a road infrastructure improvement project. Access : Local access will be maintained for residents only, no through traffic will be allowed. HSR detours can be found at www.hamilton.ca/HSRDetours. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected.

: Local access will be maintained for residents only, no through traffic will be allowed. HSR detours can be found at www.hamilton.ca/HSRDetours. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. Details: Once reopened, all road works will be complete. Minor finishing touches will remain.

Concession Street / Mountain Brow Boulevard from Upper Gage Avenue to Oakcrest Drive and Kenilworth Access from Mountain brow to the Kenilworth Access Sherman access interchange (Wards 6 & 3)

Dates: July 14, 2025, at 4:00 a.m. to July 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m., weather and logistics permitting.

July 14, 2025, at 4:00 a.m. to July 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m., weather and logistics permitting. Type of work: All remaining concrete works, asphalt paving and the completion of the Durisol Sound Wall.

All remaining concrete works, asphalt paving and the completion of the Durisol Sound Wall. Impact: Full closure, local access only. No through traffic.

Full closure, local access only. No through traffic. Reason: This work is part of a road infrastructure improvement project

This work is part of a road infrastructure improvement project Access: Local access will be maintained for residents only, no through traffic will be allowed. HSR detours can be found at www.hamilton.ca/HSRDetours. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. Regularly timed lane closures on the Sherman Access will be discontinued during this time. The Sherman Access will remain open in both directions during the closure.

Local access will be maintained for residents only, no through traffic will be allowed. HSR detours can be found at www.hamilton.ca/HSRDetours. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. Regularly timed lane closures on the Sherman Access will be discontinued during this time. The Sherman Access will remain open in both directions during the closure. Details: Once reopened, all road works will be complete, including all traffic signal updates and timing.

Westbound Gold Links Road Offramp – Lane closure update (Ward 14 )

Dates : July 4 to mid-August 2025.

: July 4 to mid-August 2025. Type of work: Micro tunneling and final restoration.

Micro tunneling and final restoration. Impact : Ramp will remain open at all times, lane closure only.

: Ramp will remain open at all times, lane closure only. Reason : Infrastructure upgrades.

: Infrastructure upgrades. Access : Access will be maintained at all times.

: Access will be maintained at all times. Details: Once completed, there will be water drainage improvements in the area.

We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes during this time and expect delays and increased traffic on surrounding roads. Motorists are reminded to follow posted detour signs and take extra caution in construction zones.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit the City of Hamilton Road Closures webpage or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting the City of Hamilton Subscribe to E-Updates webpage.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.