Continuing to serve: How Veterans lead the nation through sports coaching 

Veterans leave the military with discipline, leadership and grit. But when the uniform comes off, many ask, “What’s next?” That’s where Soldiers To Sidelines steps in—with a whistle, a clipboard, and a mission.

Soldiers To Sidelines (STS) is a nonprofit that trains Veterans to become coaches. We offer free virtual and in-person clinics, mentorship and networking opportunities. Through football, basketball, soccer and beyond, Veterans find a new way to serve—this time, on the field.

Coaching offers more than a career path. It gives purpose. It builds community. It restores the sense of team that many Veterans miss after service.

Every Veteran who joins our team brings something powerful. They know how to lead under pressure. They know how to put others first. Coaching allows them to continue shaping lives.

Veteran coaches from STS have gone on to work at every level—from youth sports to the NFL. Others coach in their hometowns, making a difference close to home. All carry the same mission: to serve again.

Our programs are open to all Veterans, service members and military spouses. No coaching experience is necessary. Just bring your commitment to lead and a desire to make an impact.

Registration is now open for our Annual Coaching Summit! This free event brings together Veteran coaches, pro-level mentors and leadership experts from across the country. It’s a chance to connect, grow and get inspired alongside fellow service-driven leaders. Whether you’re new to coaching or already on the sidelines, the Summit is your next step forward.

Coaching changes lives—especially the life of the coach. For Veterans looking for their next mission, it may start with a whistle and a team that needs them.