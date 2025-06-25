‘This one is for life’: VA nurse replaces Veteran’s Purple Heart

As a soldier with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam, Jose Enriquez survived unscathed until 1970, when he was shot in the shoulder by the enemy while carrying two wounded soldiers to safety.

For his actions, Enriquez received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, which he proudly displayed in his home throughout his life.

“The bullet stayed in,” he said. “They had to cut the bone to get it out.”

Enriquez started receiving care at the Houston VA in 2024. One day, during a home visit by Houston home-based primary care nurse Escobar Francisco, he told Francisco that his Purple Heart had been lost.

“Mr. Enriquez was deeply distressed over the loss of his Purple Heart medal,” said Escobar, who served 13 years in the Coast Guard. “Over the course of our visits, he had proudly shown me the medal, and his wife often spoke of his bravery during the Vietnam War. As a fellow Veteran, I understood the profound significance of that medal and the memories it represented.”

After some research, Escobar obtained a replacement Purple Heart, which he framed and presented to Enriquez.

“The expression on his face was beyond words,” said Escobar. “His eyes lit up with gratitude and relief, and I could see the weight lifted from his shoulders. As he gazed at the framed medal, the look on his face was priceless.”

Escobar said the experience taught him the power of empathy and how a simple act of kindness can have a profound impact.

“The care we provide our Veterans extends beyond physical health. It’s about touching hearts, preserving legacies and honoring the stories that shape who we are.”

Enriquez was grateful for Escobar’s thoughtfulness and compassion.

“I earned it the hard way,” he said of his Purple Heart. “I thought I had lost it, but this one is for life.”