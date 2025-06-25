Veterinary Disease Diagnostics: $2.4Billion With CAGR of 8.3%, Driven by Innovation & Competition

The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market size is studied on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics industry accounted for $1,271 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $2,404 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.Industry leaders• THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC• ID.Vet• bioMérieux SA• QIAGEN N.V.• Heska Corporation• Neogen Corporation• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.• Zoetis• Virbac.• Randox Laboratories LtdOngoing improvements in veterinary diagnostic technologies include molecular testing, point-of-care methods, and imaging modalities, which are helpful to detect animal diseases more accurately. These innovations improve the accuracy and speed of diagnosis, helping overall industry growth as veterinarians and pet owners look for advanced solutions for complete and effective animal healthcare. The development and use of point-of-care diagnostic tools that offer rapid and on-site results is a major factor that drives growth. These tools help faster decision-making in veterinary care, supporting timely and efficient treatment, which is vital for better health outcomes in animals.The increasing incidence of animal infectious diseases, including zoonotic infections, demonstrates the important need for accurate and timely diagnostic solutions. Veterinary diagnostic products play a crucial role in detecting and managing diseases, ensuring rapid treatment, and preventing the spread of infections. As humans, animals are also prone to chronic and age-related health conditions. The growing number of aging pets, along with a stronger focus on preventive healthcare, increases the need for diagnostics that help in the early detection and management of conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. The rising cases of infectious animal ailments and chronic diseases are projected to increase the demand for veterinary diagnostics in the coming years.Regional analysisBased on region, North America holds a major share due to the easy availability of veterinary infectious disease diagnostic products in the region, rise in pet ownership, and surge in spending on animal healthcare. Another major factor driving growth is increase in the number of animal-related diseases. However, Europe is anticipated to surge at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing awareness of animal health among pet owners. Moreover, the presence of many major leading companies in Europe supports the growth of the industry in this region. Some of the major companies operating in Europe include Virbac, which has introduced four new cattle vaccines developed to protect bovines at various stages of their growth against reproductive and respiratory challenges. Therefore, this results in easier access to diagnostic products in the region, which boosts the growth of the industry.Recent developmentsIn March 2025, Antech, a veterinary diagnostics company, introduced truRapid four, an in-house canine vector-borne disease screening test. The truRapid four is a flow test that detects canine antibodies to anaplasma spp., lyme c6 (borrelia burgdorferi), and ehrlichia spp., as well as heartworm antigen (dirofilarial immitis) antigen, using whole blood, plasma, or serum.In September 2024, Zoetis Inc., a pharmaceutical company specializing in animal health, announced its new analyzer, Vetscan OptiCell, which is an AI-based diagnostic tool that offers complete blood count analysis.Final thoughtsIn summary, the AMR report provides an in-depth analysis of industry dynamics, including opportunities, challenges, and an overview of industry segmentation. This report also includes a detailed study of regional analysis and competitive landscape, which is expected to be beneficial for industry leaders and stakeholders for better decision making, analyzing growth opportunities, and tracking industry trends in the competitive industry environment. 