Governor Ivey Praises Positive Results of Montgomery Metro Area Crime Suppression Unit on One-Year Anniversary

MONTGOMERY – One year after the official launch of the Metro Area Crime Suppression (MACS) Unit, Governor Kay Ivey praised the successful combined law enforcement effort to address violent crime in the Montgomery area.

“The results speak for themselves. Violent crime is on the decline and more criminals are behind bars today in Montgomery thanks to this joint anti-crime effort launched a year ago,” said Governor Ivey. “The Metro Area Crime Suppression Unit’s channeling of resources toward increased criminal surveillance and enforcement has delivered positive results. The City of Montgomery recently announced violent crime in the Capital City is down by 30 percent and overall crime has declined by 19 percent. These proven anti-crime efforts will continue.”

Over the last 12 months, MACS personnel have conducted 3,100 traffic stops. They have served 983 arrest warrants ranging from Failure to Appear on traffic charges to Capital Murder. They have made 429 arrests, including 30 juveniles. They have seized 268 illegal firearms and confiscated 164 machine gun conversion devices. And, they have recovered 69 stolen cars.

“Preserving public safety is an essential role of government at every level and it makes sense to join the intelligence gathering and crime-fighting resources of state, federal and local agencies to tackle violent criminals and keep our communities safe. I am pleased to have supported the creation of the MACS Unit, and this legislative session, I was proud to continue funding this successful crime fighting effort.

“I am also proud to have championed the Safe Alabama package of legislation that passed into law this session to bolster law enforcement statewide in their continuing mission to protect our streets from violent criminals. One of its chief provisions is the expansion of law enforcement civil and criminal liability protection. Alabama proudly backs the blue in our continuing commitment to protect the public,” Governor Ivey concluded.

