US United Launches 'Unity in Action' Summer Road Trip to Spotlight America's Bridge Builders

US United logo Sheriff Unity Network US United logo US United co-founders Adam Mizel and Sheriff Chris Swanson

Two month national tour kicks off June 26 in Flint, Michigan, featuring the Sheriff Unity Network and award-winning documentary crew

Our goal is to honor the unsung heroes – from sheriffs dedicated to bettering their counties to everyday people building bridges in their communities – and inspire the country to Be commUNITY.” — Adam Mizel, co-founder and Executive Director

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US United, a not-for-profit media collective building unity through storytelling and human connection, today announced the launch of its "Unity in Action" summer road trip across America. The tour begins June 26, 2025, at 10:30 AM in Flint, Michigan with US United co-founder Sheriff Chris Swanson, and will visit every state in the country to meet Sheriffs and everyday Americans who are bridging divides and strengthening their communities.

The ambitious initiative aims to shift the national narrative by showcasing real stories of unity happening every day and provide Americans tools they can use to bring people together through collaboration, conversation, and compassion. Everyone can follow this journey on social media, keep a lookout for our purple and white Dodge Ram 1500 Unity-mobile traveling the highways and backroads of America – and meet for a unity coffee and conversation when the team comes through their town.

"We're heading out to meet people where they are and take the pulse of America in the summer of 2025," said Adam Mizel, co-founder of US United. "Our goal is to honor the unsung heroes – from sheriffs dedicated to bettering their counties to everyday people building bridges in their communities – and give the country the inspiration and a playbook to Be commUNITY."

US United will visit summer events and landmarks where communities gather from the smallest to the largest, including the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Concord and Bunker Hill, State and County Fairs, and many more.

US United was co-founded by business leader Adam Mizel and Sheriff Chris Swanson of Flint, Michigan, following Swanson's powerful decision during the 2020 George Floyd protests to have his officers lay down their riot gear and march with demonstrators. That symbolic act of unity became the foundation for an organization committed to proving that Americans can bridge divides through community engagement.

Sheriff Unity Network Anchors National Effort

The tour is powered by US United's Sheriff Unity Network (SUN), a first-of-its-kind collaboration comprising over 100 sheriffs nationwide, each committed to supporting their counties through civic engagement and community building. Every tour stop will begin with meetings with local sheriffs and community leaders spearheading unity efforts in their communities, and will follow them in action as we talk with everyday Americans to learn about their hopes, fears, and how they build bridges every day.

"When we laid down our riot gear and walked with protesters in May 2020, we proved that choosing unity over division is always possible," said Sheriff Chris Swanson, US United co-founder. "Sheriffs are unique in law enforcement – we are elected by the people. Our Sheriff Unity Network members go beyond “to protect and to serve” and have made the commitment to unify and find common ground with our neighbors.”

Documentary Crew to Capture Stories for National Audience

An award-winning documentary film crew led by director Michael Hamilton, known for documentaries and TV Series including Bisping, The Bailey Experience and I am MLK Jr., will accompany the tour, capturing conversations and community interactions for distribution across social media platforms and other outlets.

Kickoff Event Details

The Unity in Action tour launches with a public event on June 26, 2025, in Flint, Michigan. The kickoff will feature the unveiling of the official US United tour vehicle sponsored by Szott Automotive, remarks by Sheriff Chris Swanson, Adam Mizel, and Johnell Allen-Bey, Ambassador for the I.G.N.I.T.E. program, a key national program started by Swanson focused on eliminating generational incarceration through education. From Flint, the tour heads south to Boone County, IN (near Indianapolis), Shelby County, KY (near Louisville) and will stop in Dickson County, TN before arriving in Nashville for the weekend. The team will then head further south towards Houston, Texas and travel across the Southeast.

"Unity will grow from a grassroots level and it starts with each of us engaging in action," said Mizel. "This tour is about showing that the tools for bringing communities together already exist – we just need to share them and put them to work."

About US United

US United is a not-for-profit media collective building unity through storytelling, service, and human connection. The organization works to unify America by building bridges and breaking down barriers from kitchen tables to local communities to nationwide initiatives. Through programs like the Sheriff Unity Network, Holiday Spectacular, 30 For US, and community events, US United demonstrates that most Americans share common values and can work together despite political, cultural and socio-economic differences.

US United Launches Unity in Action Road Trip

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.