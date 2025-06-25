FTC Sends $126 Million in Refunds to Fortnite Players Who Were Charged for Unwanted Items, Reopens Claims Process

The Federal Trade Commission is sending refunds totaling more than $126 million to players of the popular video game Fortnite who were charged for unwanted purchases while playing the game.

The agency also announced it is reopening the process for Fortnite gamers and their parents or guardians to submit a claim for compensation stemming from the agency’s 2023 settlement with Fortnite developer Epic Games. The company agreed to pay $245 million to settle the FTC’s allegations that Epic used deceptive practices to trick players into making unwanted purchases.

Eligible consumers who have not yet submitted a claim will now have until July 9, 2025, to submit one at www.ftc.gov/fortnite.

In December 2024, the FTC issued the first round of refunds, 629,344 payments totaling more than $72 million. As part of this latest round of refunds, the FTC will send 969,173 checks and PayPal payments on June 25 and June 26 to consumers who filed a valid claim.

Today’s announcement brings the total amount of refunds the FTC has issued to consumers related to Epic’s deceptive billing practices to nearly $200 million.

Consumers selected their payment method when they completed their claim form. Check recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. PayPal recipients should redeem their PayPal payments within 30 days.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, Inc, at 1-833-915-0880 or by email at admin@fortniterefund.com. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2024, FTC actions led to more than $339 million in refunds to consumers across the country.