Erase and Embrace Introduces Gentle Laser Hair Removal System, Expanding Their Suite of Advanced Aesthetic Treatments

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erase and Embrace , a premier aesthetic practice based in Temecula, CA, is proud to announce the addition of the Gentle Nd:YAG laser to its advanced service offerings. As a progressive Candela partner, Erase and Embrace continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge, effective, and patient-centered treatments to clients seeking the highest standards in skin and body care.The Gentle® Nd:YAG laser by Candela, a trusted name in medical aesthetic technology, is widely recognized as a gold-standard platform for laser hair removal. The GentleNd:YAG offers fast, precise, and comfortable treatment for all skin types—from light to dark tones.“This addition reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in client care,” said Nyssa Finn MSN, FNP-BC, co-founder of Erase and Embrace. “By partnering with Candela and integrating The GentleNd:YAG laser into our treatment portfolio, we can offer our patients the safest and most effective solution for laser hair removal available today,” added Geanie Galindo MSN FNP, co-founder of Erase and Embrace.Why The GentleNd:YAG laser? Superior Results, Comfort & Versatility.Unlike many other hair removal lasers on the market, The GentleNd:YAG laser stands out for its:Dual-wavelength technology to treat a wider range of skin tonesDynamic cooling device (DCD) that enhances comfort and reduces skin irritationFast treatment times with large spot sizes and high repetition ratesProven results for laser hair reduction , even on coarse or stubborn hairA Progressive Partner in Aesthetic InnovationAs a proud Candela partner, Erase and Embrace is dedicated to offering evidence-based technologies backed by clinical research and industry leadership. Their expert team of certified providers ensures that each treatment is customized to meet the unique needs and skin types of every patient.To celebrate the launch of the The GentleNd:YAG laser, Erase and Embrace will be offering complimentary consultations and introductory pricing for a limited time.About Erase and EmbraceLocated in Temecula, CA, Erase and Embrace’s mission is to offer everyone the chance to start fresh by providing highly effective and efficient laser tattoo removal, resurfacing treatments, and laser hair removal services. They are dedicated to empowering individuals to leave the past behind and embrace a new beginning, free from the burden of visible reminders. Their commitment extends to people from all walks of life, helping them regain a renewed sense of self and the opportunity to move forward with confidence.Learn more or schedule your consultation at https://eraseandembrace.com

