California awards $15 million to support economic growth in tribal communities across the state

“Our tribal partners are uniquely positioned to grow their local communities and economies utilizing cultural values and principles of self-determination,” said Tribal Affairs Secretary Christina Snider-Ashtari. “Today’s awards promise to advance our shared goals for a stronger economy and greater opportunities for all Californians.”

Today’s announcement includes awards for projects spanning a range of local investments, from developing community centers to constructing a bioenergy production facility:

Berry Creek Rancheria of Maidu Indians was awarded $1.51 million to develop a strategic energy plan.

California Indian Museum and Cultural Center was awarded $587,000, and will develop a career pathway program in the health sector titled “Climate-Ready Tribal Community Health Representatives.”

Kashia Band of Pomo Indians were awarded $999,000 in order to conduct the pre-development activities necessary to establish the Kashia Aquaculture Center.

Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria was awarded $999,000, to conduct the pre-development activities necessary to establish a Resilience Hub and Multi-Functional Community Center.

Native Development Network was awarded $776,000 to conduct research supporting the development of career pathways in the clean economy, healthcare, and high-tech sectors.

Native First Lending was awarded $1 million to develop a revolving loan fund for Native American businesses in Los Angeles County.

Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe was awarded $744,000 to support land restoration activities on two culturally significant historical sites.

Owens Valley Career Development Center was awarded $1.995 million to develop career pathways in the clean economy.

Pit River Tribe was awarded $954,000 for a comprehensive land use assessment to identify locations for new businesses in industries such as tourism and outdoor recreation.

Scotts Valley Energy Corporation was awarded $1 million for a bioenergy production facility.

Southern California Tribal Chairperson’s Association was awarded $933,000 to develop an Innovation Ecosystem to support small businesses in the clean economy sector.

Table Mountain Rancheria was awarded $950,000 to conduct pre-development activities for the TMR Healthcare Center.

The Sierra Fund was awarded $945,000, which will provide economic and workforce development planning support for two local Tribes.

Tule River Economic Development Corporation was awarded $1.6 million to develop career pathways and provide training in the clean economy sector.

“Each of these awards represents our efforts to invest in locally driven projects that will advance meaningful job creation, attraction, and access across California,” said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to Governor Newsom and Director of GO-Biz and Stewart Knox, Secretary of Labor & Workforce Development. “The California Jobs First Council is honored to have the opportunity to invest in these 14 communities, and we look forward to working closely with our tribal nation partners to ensure the ongoing success of their projects.”

See full award details here.

In February, Governor Newsom released the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint — a new economic vision for California’s future. The Blueprint outlines key initiatives to support regional growth throughout the state, invest in job training for the future, attract job creators, and strengthen California’s innovation economy — all to help increase access to good-paying jobs for Californians.

As part of California Jobs First, the state has invested $287 million since 2022 to develop viable projects that advance strategic sectors in regional economies.

California is the fourth-largest economy in the world. With an increasing state population and recent record-high tourism spending, California is the nation’s top state for new business starts, access to venture capital funding, and manufacturing, high-tech, and agriculture.