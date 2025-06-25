911 Service Today Celebrates 12 Years of Trusted Appliance Repair Excellence in the Charleston Metropolitan Area, SC

911 Service Today appliance repair vans parked near a coastal property, ready to deliver trusted same-day service.

911 Service Today celebrates 12 years of expert appliance repair with licensed techs, same-day service, and a satisfaction guarantee across Charleston, SC.

Twelve years is just the beginning. We’re thankful for every home we’ve helped, and we’ll keep showing up with honest work, fast service, and solutions that last.” — Arik Rom

SC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 911 Service Today proudly celebrates 12 years of appliance repair expertise, serving homes across the Charleston Metropolitan Area, including Summerville , Charleston, and Mount Pleasant . Known for their professionalism and customer-first approach, 911 Service Today has helped thousands of homeowners enjoy a new lease of life for their appliances, with fast, licensed, and dependable service.The dedicated team at 911 Service Today specializes in repairing a full range of major household appliances, including stoves, ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, dryers, and washers. Whether it’s a gas stove that won’t ignite, a leaking dishwasher, a dryer that won’t spin, or a refrigerator that’s lost its cool, its highly experienced, qualified technicians bring the tools, training, and certified parts to fix the problem the first time, every time.What sets this service apart is a commitment to quality. All completed repairs are backed by a limited warranty on both parts and labor. The skilled team stays up to date on the latest appliance models and repair standards to ensure every client receives service that meets the highest standards.This 12-year milestone reflects their long-term growth as a trusted local business, as they continue to raise the bar for appliance repair in Charleston and beyond.

